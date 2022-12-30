Metinvest continues producing metal products, mining iron ore under constant threat of shelling, power shortages – CEO

Mining and metallurgical group Metinvest continues producing metal products at its enterprises, to extracting iron ore under constant threat of enemy shelling and amid power shortages.

"Our entities are continuing to make products for the defence and restoration of the country's infrastructure, as well as preserve jobs and pay taxes," Metinvest's press service quoted the company's CEO Yuriy Ryzhenkov as saying.

According to him, Metinvest's enterprises in Ukraine are working in the conditions of war, but Their work is also complicated by rising production costs, falling prices for certain types of products, and logistical constraints given the blockade of seaborne exports. However, even in such difficult circumstances, the group's entities continue to operate, at different capacity utilisation levels subject to safety, logistics and economic factors.

Kamet Steel and the joint venture Zaporizhstal continue to make products. In particular, Kamet Steel resumed output of pig iron, steel and rolled products in December after the shutdown caused by the Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in late November 2022.

Construction of the mine block No. 11 is ongoing at Pokrovske Coal. Central Mining continues to produce pellets.

Overall, Metinvest's enterprises are focusing on their ability to resume operations quickly or ramp up production once conditions are favourable, according to the press release.

As before, the group's priority is to take care of its employees, who keep production going. All entities have bomb shelters, which are stocked for long stays with water, food and medicine.

Metinvest continues to fight theft by russia, which has stolen more than 234,000 tonnes of the group's steel from Mariupol. In particular, 16 companies of Metinvest have filed lawsuits with the European Court of Human Rights against Russia for damages to the group's property and possessions in Mariupol and other territories of Ukraine since February 24, 2022.

Metinvest is a vertically integrated group of mining and metallurgical enterprises. The group's enterprises are located mainly in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The main shareholders of the holding are the SKM group (71.24%) and Smart Holding (23.76%), which jointly manage it.

Metinvest Holding LLC is the management company of the Metinvest group.