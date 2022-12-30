Economy

20:56 30.12.2022

Metinvest continues producing metal products, mining iron ore under constant threat of shelling, power shortages – CEO

2 min read
Metinvest continues producing metal products, mining iron ore under constant threat of shelling, power shortages – CEO

Mining and metallurgical group Metinvest continues producing metal products at its enterprises, to extracting iron ore under constant threat of enemy shelling and amid power shortages.

"Our entities are continuing to make products for the defence and restoration of the country's infrastructure, as well as preserve jobs and pay taxes," Metinvest's press service quoted the company's CEO Yuriy Ryzhenkov as saying.

According to him, Metinvest's enterprises in Ukraine are working in the conditions of war, but Their work is also complicated by rising production costs, falling prices for certain types of products, and logistical constraints given the blockade of seaborne exports. However, even in such difficult circumstances, the group's entities continue to operate, at different capacity utilisation levels subject to safety, logistics and economic factors.

Kamet Steel and the joint venture Zaporizhstal continue to make products. In particular, Kamet Steel resumed output of pig iron, steel and rolled products in December after the shutdown caused by the Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in late November 2022.

Construction of the mine block No. 11 is ongoing at Pokrovske Coal. Central Mining continues to produce pellets.

Overall, Metinvest's enterprises are focusing on their ability to resume operations quickly or ramp up production once conditions are favourable, according to the press release.

As before, the group's priority is to take care of its employees, who keep production going. All entities have bomb shelters, which are stocked for long stays with water, food and medicine.

Metinvest continues to fight theft by russia, which has stolen more than 234,000 tonnes of the group's steel from Mariupol. In particular, 16 companies of Metinvest have filed lawsuits with the European Court of Human Rights against Russia for damages to the group's property and possessions in Mariupol and other territories of Ukraine since February 24, 2022.

Metinvest is a vertically integrated group of mining and metallurgical enterprises. The group's enterprises are located mainly in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The main shareholders of the holding are the SKM group (71.24%) and Smart Holding (23.76%), which jointly manage it.

Metinvest Holding LLC is the management company of the Metinvest group.

Tags: #work #metinvest

MORE ABOUT

18:53 06.12.2022
Sanctions imposed against Metinvest shareholder Novinsky not to affect operation of group – statement

Sanctions imposed against Metinvest shareholder Novinsky not to affect operation of group – statement

14:58 25.11.2022
Metinvest provides UAH 4 mln for development of tactical medicine in Ukraine

Metinvest provides UAH 4 mln for development of tactical medicine in Ukraine

12:32 10.11.2022
Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette under construction in Turkey made from Metinvest's Mariupol steel

Hetman Ivan Mazepa corvette under construction in Turkey made from Metinvest's Mariupol steel

16:24 09.11.2022
Metinvest pays almost UAH 18 bln in taxes over nine months of 2022

Metinvest pays almost UAH 18 bln in taxes over nine months of 2022

17:28 31.10.2022
Metinvest sends UAH 2.1 bln to help Ukraine since start of war

Metinvest sends UAH 2.1 bln to help Ukraine since start of war

16:32 27.10.2022
Metinvest in talks with Economy Ministry, President's Office to streamline legislation in wartime to raise enterprises' workload - CEO

Metinvest in talks with Economy Ministry, President's Office to streamline legislation in wartime to raise enterprises' workload - CEO

11:16 27.10.2022
Metinvest hands over UAH 9 mln worth of satellite artillery fire control systems to Armed Forces of Ukraine

Metinvest hands over UAH 9 mln worth of satellite artillery fire control systems to Armed Forces of Ukraine

12:49 26.10.2022
Metinvest operates at 30-50% capacity, to be able to restore production at surviving mills in 6-12 months after war – CEO

Metinvest operates at 30-50% capacity, to be able to restore production at surviving mills in 6-12 months after war – CEO

17:33 25.10.2022
Akhmetov's Metinvest files lawsuits against Russia at ECHR for damage to enterprises

Akhmetov's Metinvest files lawsuits against Russia at ECHR for damage to enterprises

15:51 22.10.2022
Akhmetov's Metinvest hands over 110 thermal imaging sights worth UAH 11 mln to Ukrainian intelligence officers

Akhmetov's Metinvest hands over 110 thermal imaging sights worth UAH 11 mln to Ukrainian intelligence officers

AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv returns to stabilization power outage schedules – DTEK

Ukrnafta plans to actively enter market of natural gas supplies to end consumers - director

Interpipe sees net profit rise by almost 6 times for nine months

Difficult situation with electricity in western Ukraine, in Kyiv and Odesa regions due to Russian attacks – Minister of Energy

IMF estimates gas imports needed by Ukraine in 2023 at 5 bcm, financial assistance to Naftogaz, GTSOU, district heating companies at $3.6 bln

LATEST

Supplies of Russian gas to Latvia fall 73% in Jan-Nov

Kyiv returns to stabilization power outage schedules – DTEK

Ukrainian developers predict moderate growth in housing demand in 2023

Ukrnafta plans to actively enter market of natural gas supplies to end consumers - director

Zhevaho leaves Ferrexpo board of directors

Interpipe sees net profit rise by almost 6 times for nine months

Ukrnafta plans to issue its own fuel cards by Feb - Koretsky

Difficult situation with electricity in western Ukraine, in Kyiv and Odesa regions due to Russian attacks – Minister of Energy

Ukrainian developers in 2022 continue construction despite war, but postpone new projects

Prometey Grain trader receives no VAT refund for hundreds of millions of hryvnias since last year – holding owner

AD
AD
AD
AD