Kyiv returns to stabilization power outage schedules – DTEK

Kyiv, after many days of applying emergency power outage schedules caused by Russian terrorist attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, is returning to stabilization schedules, the DTEK energy holding reported.

"Today we are returning to the stabilization power outage schedules posted on the website of DTEK Kyiv Electric Grids. We will be able to comply with them if there are no new attacks," DTEK said in a message on its Telegram channel on Friday.

The company explained that through joint efforts, the power engineers managed to carry out technical work that made it possible to stabilize the situation in Kyiv.