Economy

14:24 30.12.2022

Kyiv returns to stabilization power outage schedules – DTEK

1 min read
Kyiv returns to stabilization power outage schedules – DTEK

Kyiv, after many days of applying emergency power outage schedules caused by Russian terrorist attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, is returning to stabilization schedules, the DTEK energy holding reported.

"Today we are returning to the stabilization power outage schedules posted on the website of DTEK Kyiv Electric Grids. We will be able to comply with them if there are no new attacks," DTEK said in a message on its Telegram channel on Friday.

The company explained that through joint efforts, the power engineers managed to carry out technical work that made it possible to stabilize the situation in Kyiv.

Tags: #energy #dtek

MORE ABOUT

11:38 30.12.2022
Power system deficit on Friday at level before missile attack on Thurs, difficulties in south, east – Ukrenergo

Power system deficit on Friday at level before missile attack on Thurs, difficulties in south, east – Ukrenergo

16:05 29.12.2022
Shmyhal on consequences of shelling: there are hits, damage to energy facilities

Shmyhal on consequences of shelling: there are hits, damage to energy facilities

12:03 29.12.2022
Difficult situation with electricity in western Ukraine, in Kyiv and Odesa regions due to Russian attacks – Minister of Energy

Difficult situation with electricity in western Ukraine, in Kyiv and Odesa regions due to Russian attacks – Minister of Energy

17:19 28.12.2022
Ukraine's energy system should be decentralized – Zelensky in address to parliament

Ukraine's energy system should be decentralized – Zelensky in address to parliament

20:53 27.12.2022
Situation in energy system improves, risks of new Russian attacks by New Year still high – Energy Minister

Situation in energy system improves, risks of new Russian attacks by New Year still high – Energy Minister

18:39 27.12.2022
Ukraine, Russia view ZNPP demilitarization differently – Energy Minister

Ukraine, Russia view ZNPP demilitarization differently – Energy Minister

15:19 23.12.2022
Over 200 cargoes with partners' energy equipment already delivered to Ukraine – Shmyhal

Over 200 cargoes with partners' energy equipment already delivered to Ukraine – Shmyhal

16:16 22.12.2022
Shmyhal: Getting out of hardest blackout case to take seven to ten days

Shmyhal: Getting out of hardest blackout case to take seven to ten days

16:12 22.12.2022
Ukraine considering gas-fired mini power plants as alternative to ensure power supply after Russian attacks – Shmyhal

Ukraine considering gas-fired mini power plants as alternative to ensure power supply after Russian attacks – Shmyhal

17:57 20.12.2022
Shmyhal: Repair work continues after shelling on Mon, energy situation remains difficult

Shmyhal: Repair work continues after shelling on Mon, energy situation remains difficult

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrnafta plans to actively enter market of natural gas supplies to end consumers - director

Interpipe sees net profit rise by almost 6 times for nine months

Difficult situation with electricity in western Ukraine, in Kyiv and Odesa regions due to Russian attacks – Minister of Energy

IMF estimates gas imports needed by Ukraine in 2023 at 5 bcm, financial assistance to Naftogaz, GTSOU, district heating companies at $3.6 bln

Over 200 cargoes with partners' energy equipment already delivered to Ukraine – Shmyhal

LATEST

Ukrainian developers predict moderate growth in housing demand in 2023

Ukrnafta plans to actively enter market of natural gas supplies to end consumers - director

Zhevaho leaves Ferrexpo board of directors

Interpipe sees net profit rise by almost 6 times for nine months

Ukrnafta plans to issue its own fuel cards by Feb - Koretsky

Ukrainian developers in 2022 continue construction despite war, but postpone new projects

Prometey Grain trader receives no VAT refund for hundreds of millions of hryvnias since last year – holding owner

Russian invasion causes $50-60 mln damage to Prometey grain trader, eight elevators affected

Ukraine in 2023 to harvest about 40 mln tonnes of crops due to unprofitability of growing grain – owner of Prometey Group

Uklon traffic almost recovers by late 2022, fare growth outpaces inflation – COO

AD
AD
AD
AD