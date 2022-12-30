Ukrnafta plans to actively enter market of natural gas supplies to end consumers - director

PJSC Ukrnafta plans to actively enter the market of natural gas supplies to end consumers, director of the company Serhiy Koretsky said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"Just for understanding: before the company had only five clients under direct contracts. Now we plan to become a reliable long-term partner for both large industrial enterprises and businesses that need small volumes. We invite everyone to cooperate," he said.

The head of Ukrnafta also specified that the company has a little more than 500 million cubic meters of gas in underground storage facilities (UGS) of the country, which expects to sell on the stock exchange or under direct contracts. At the same time, the natural gas market after the start of a full-scale war has significantly decreased - the industry buys, at best, half as much.

As reported, Ukrnafta in 2021 reduced oil and condensate production by 0.1% compared to 2020 - to 1.499 million tonnes, gas - by 0.9%, to 1.117 billion cubic meters, but increased the production of liquefied gas by 1% (by 1,200 tonnes), to 117,700 tonnes.