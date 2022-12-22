Economy

16:12 22.12.2022

Ukraine considering gas-fired mini power plants as alternative to ensure power supply after Russian attacks – Shmyhal

2 min read
Ukraine considering gas-fired mini power plants as alternative to ensure power supply after Russian attacks – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that gas turbine and gas piston mini power plants could be used as an alternative solution for mobile power generation when the existing power generation system is damaged due to Russian attacks.

"This is a very good case. Although electricity production by them is expensive, they are good because their launch time is very short – up to three minutes. For comparison, the launch of a nuclear power unit takes three days, while turning it off takes a month and a half. A heating unit can be launched from the cold state in eight to twelve hours, and from the hot state – in 30 minutes to one hour and a half," the prime minister said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

He also said that there are such power plants made in Ukraine that had been installed and are resuming their operation. In addition, power plants from the stocks are also being installed.

Shmyhal said that gas turbine and gas piston power plants have small units with a capacity of around 50 MW, however, several such power plants can be launched simultaneously in order to achieve a higher capacity.

"If we put 20 units in a line, we will get 1,000 MW – [a capacity of] a nuclear power unit. Usually, they do not require special human intervention and maintenance, which is a huge plus," he said, adding that such equipment can be used to ensure water and heating supply in big cities.

The prime minister also said that the second field of application of such mini power plants is energy security at nuclear power plants.

"When the grid falls apart and loses balance due to a blackout and everything goes turned off, 100-150 MW is needed to launch a nuclear power unit. We cannot get such a capacity from generators. Thus, we need to find where we can 'get a light', and it is exactly gas turbine power units that can help us with this," he said.

According to Shmyhal, the country's energy system is 50% destroyed as a result of nine massive missile attacks and dozens of smaller strikes. He said that today the energy problem should be divided into two issues: the first one is the lack of power-generating capacity and the second one is the lack of network capacity.

Tags: #gas #energy #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

15:23 22.12.2022
Reform of govt structure to be carried out step by step as decisions ready – Shmyhal

Reform of govt structure to be carried out step by step as decisions ready – Shmyhal

11:54 21.12.2022
EU gas price caps to allow Russia to be cut off from gas market faster – First Deputy PM Svyrydenko

EU gas price caps to allow Russia to be cut off from gas market faster – First Deputy PM Svyrydenko

17:57 20.12.2022
Shmyhal: Repair work continues after shelling on Mon, energy situation remains difficult

Shmyhal: Repair work continues after shelling on Mon, energy situation remains difficult

17:13 20.12.2022
About 1,000 transformers, 5,000 generators attracted from partners to restore Ukraine's power system – Kuleba

About 1,000 transformers, 5,000 generators attracted from partners to restore Ukraine's power system – Kuleba

17:01 20.12.2022
SBI: Russian assets transferred to state ownership, including hundreds of millions in energy sector

SBI: Russian assets transferred to state ownership, including hundreds of millions in energy sector

15:33 20.12.2022
Electricity shortage in Kyiv exceeds 50% - Ukrenergo

Electricity shortage in Kyiv exceeds 50% - Ukrenergo

13:08 20.12.2022
Russian aggressors hit another Naftogaz facility

Russian aggressors hit another Naftogaz facility

16:04 19.12.2022
Flight of enemy drone detected over Pivdennoukrainsk NPP – Energoatom

Flight of enemy drone detected over Pivdennoukrainsk NPP – Energoatom

10:28 16.12.2022
Energy Minister reports damage to energy facilities in east, south of Ukraine

Energy Minister reports damage to energy facilities in east, south of Ukraine

14:45 15.12.2022
Ukraine needs 2 bcm of gas, electricity for EUR 800 mln – Zelensky

Ukraine needs 2 bcm of gas, electricity for EUR 800 mln – Zelensky

AD

HOT NEWS

Inflation in Ukraine in 2023 will decrease to 22.5%, current account surplus will be replaced by deficit of $5.7 bln – memo with IMF

Ukraine expects to sign memo on new MFA from EU by late 2022, receive first EUR 3 bln in Jan – PM

Impacts on power system could worsen GDP forecast for 2023 by 3-9 pp – PM

Fitch downgrades DTEK Energy to 'RD'; upgrades to 'CC'

IMF may enter into extended program with Ukraine in March – IMF Alternate Director Rashkovan

LATEST

Kyivstar extends Roaming Like at Home service for 2023

Inflation in Ukraine in 2023 will decrease to 22.5%, current account surplus will be replaced by deficit of $5.7 bln – memo with IMF

Ukraine in 2023 counts on gross harvest in controlled territories in 70-75% of this year's indicators – PM

Ukraine expects to sign memo on new MFA from EU by late 2022, receive first EUR 3 bln in Jan – PM

Impacts on power system could worsen GDP forecast for 2023 by 3-9 pp – PM

Fitch downgrades DTEK Energy to 'RD'; upgrades to 'CC'

Ukraine exports almost 36 mln tonnes of agricultural products since start of war

After war, many commercial properties will be forced to undergo extreme reconstruction – expert

IMF may enter into extended program with Ukraine in March – IMF Alternate Director Rashkovan

Ukraine receives $2 bln grant from USA – Finance Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD