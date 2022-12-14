Economy

10:28 14.12.2022

Mobile diesel-fuelled boilers being installed at non-operating ZNPP to prevent freezing of critical systems in winter – IAEA

3 min read
Mobile diesel-fuelled boilers fuel are being connected to the power units of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, Zaporizhia NPP, occupied by Russian aggressors since March 4, to prevent freezing of the plant's critical systems, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported.

"Work continues at the plant for the testing and setting in operation of mobile diesel-fuelled boilers which are intended to prevent the critical ZNPP systems from freezing during the winter, including heating of working environment for the ZNPP personnel," the IAEA said in its update on Ukraine on its website on Tuesday evening.

The IAEA said that mobile diesel-fuelled boilers with power in the range of 1-3 MW were installed and are currently in operation at one of the Units, with several more being deployed at other locations on the site.

ZNPP has 20 fixed emergency diesel generators in stand-by mode and ready to provide electricity if all off-site electrical power is not available. However, to increase the ability to cope with such loss of off-site power, mobile diesel generators are currently being deployed as well, as a precautionary measure.

According to the report, two such mobile generators are already connected to one Unit and are in stand-by mode. A few other mobile generators are to be tested and will be connected to other reactor Units.

As an example of the difficulties that ZNPP is now facing, they pointed out that, the IAEA team at the ZNPP today reported that the plant had lost its connection to the 330 kilovolt (kV) back-up power line to the electricity grid. It was not immediately clear what had caused the disconnection. The ZNPP continues to receive the electricity it needs for essential safety and security functions from a 750 kV main external power line.

According to the update, during a two-hour meeting in Paris at the Standing with the Ukrainian people conference, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal made progress in ongoing discussions about setting up a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the ZNPP, where the IAEA deployed a permanent expert mission more than three months ago.

"While we are not yet there and more work is required, I’m increasingly optimistic that such a zone – which is of paramount importance – will be agreed and implemented in the near future. I will continue my high-level consultations in the coming days – both with Ukraine and Russia – with the clear aim to get this done as soon as possible. We can’t afford to lose more time," Grossi said after the talks, as quoted in the update.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp

