Losses of Mykolaivoblenergo due to Russian aggression reach UAH 1 bln

The damage caused to JSC Mykolaivoblenergo as a result of the military aggression of Russia reaches UAH 1 billion, the company's press service reports with reference to acting Director General of JSC Mykolaivoblenergo Vadym Danylkiv.

"According to preliminary estimates, we see losses of up to UAH 1 billion. In fact, the figure may increase even more. We haven't assessed everything yet and haven't managed to get to all the damage," he stressed.

According to Danylkiv, currently power engineers need special equipment, transformer oil, wire, insulators and supports.

"We had a war zone. The networks near Mykolaiv, as well as near Snyhurivka, and other previously occupied settlements are almost completely destroyed. Even after we do everything and give electricity to these settlements, we will have to restore these networks almost from scratch," the head of the company explained.

According to the information of Mykolaivoblenergo, in recent weeks, power engineers have already powered 12 unoccupied settlements.

As Danylkiv emphasized, the most critical situation in the company was with repair equipment, since as a result of a missile strike on the central carpool in Mykolaiv, 12 units of equipment were completely destroyed and about 60 units were damaged.