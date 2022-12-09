Economy

15:39 09.12.2022

Inflation in Ukraine in Nov falls to 0.7%, to 26.5% y-o-y – statistics

 The growth of consumer prices in Ukraine in November 2022 slowed down to 0.7% from 2.5% in October, 1.9% in September, 1.1% in August, having returned to the level of July, the State Statistics Service of Ukraine said on Friday.

In November last year, inflation was recorded at 0.8%, so year-over-year, in November this year, it fell to 26.5% from 26.6% in October.

Underlying inflation fell to 1.3% last month from 1.9% in October, 2.4% in September and 2.1% in August.

Since the beginning of this year, as of November 2022, consumer prices in Ukraine have grown by 25.7%, while underlying inflation was 21.6%, the State Statistics Service said.

In the middle of October, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) kept its inflation forecast for 2022 at 30%, while the government improved it from 30.1% to 29.3% at the end of October.

As reported, in 2021 inflation in Ukraine rose to 10% from 5% in 2020 and 4.1% in 2019, while underlying inflation rose to 7.9% versus 4.5% a year earlier.

