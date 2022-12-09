Economy

14:57 09.12.2022

Ukraine's energy system after attack on Dec 5 entered stable mode of operation rather quickly – Ukrenergo chair

1 min read
Ukraine's energy system after attack on Dec 5 entered stable mode of operation rather quickly – Ukrenergo chair

After the recent missile attack by Russian troops on December 5, the energy system of Ukraine entered a stable mode of operation rather quickly, Chair of the board of NPC Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytsky said.

"This time, the air defense worked especially well, it was possible to shoot down more missiles than before. And this was the factor that the last attack did not have such devastating consequences as the previous ones," he said during a briefing at the Ukrinform Media Center on Friday.

At the same time, Kudrytsky said in some regions where power facilities were damaged, restoration work continues.

"These are mainline substations, as well as power plants, both private and municipal. Restoration is ongoing," the Ukrenergo chief said.

As reported with reference to Kudrytsky, more than 1,000 missiles and shells were fired through the energy system of Ukraine over the last two months.

During the latest attack on December 5, Ukrainian Air Defence Forces shot down over 60 missiles out of about 70 fired by Russia. Nevertheless, arrivals were recorded on the main and generating facilities.

Tags: #energy #ukrenergo

MORE ABOUT

12:39 07.12.2022
Electricity shortage remains significant – Ukrenergo

Electricity shortage remains significant – Ukrenergo

15:30 06.12.2022
Ukraine's power system gradually recovering after eighth massive enemy missile attack – Ukrenergo

Ukraine's power system gradually recovering after eighth massive enemy missile attack – Ukrenergo

09:34 06.12.2022
DTEK top manager praises work of Ukrainian air defense during another massive attack by aggressor on energy infrastructure

DTEK top manager praises work of Ukrainian air defense during another massive attack by aggressor on energy infrastructure

18:15 05.12.2022
DTEK reports emergency power outage in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions

DTEK reports emergency power outage in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions

17:54 05.12.2022
Energy system of Ukraine maintains integrity despite number of missile strikes – PM

Energy system of Ukraine maintains integrity despite number of missile strikes – PM

17:41 05.12.2022
Zelensky thanks air defense forces, power engineers after new Russia's missile attack on Ukraine

Zelensky thanks air defense forces, power engineers after new Russia's missile attack on Ukraine

16:03 05.12.2022
Ukrenergo reports hits on energy infrastructure, related emergency outages

Ukrenergo reports hits on energy infrastructure, related emergency outages

15:35 05.12.2022
Emergency power outages applied in Sumy region due to missile strikes – energy company

Emergency power outages applied in Sumy region due to missile strikes – energy company

16:11 03.12.2022
Kim wants to revise schedules of power supply in Mykolaiv region

Kim wants to revise schedules of power supply in Mykolaiv region

12:29 03.12.2022
INVINCIBLE COFFEE: the AMIC Energy petrol station network will donate part of the proceeds from the sale of hot drinks to reconstruction efforts in four Ukrainian regions

INVINCIBLE COFFEE: the AMIC Energy petrol station network will donate part of the proceeds from the sale of hot drinks to reconstruction efforts in four Ukrainian regions

AD

HOT NEWS

Turkey's leadership role may manifest itself in full restoration of Ukrainian food exports – Zelensky at TRT World Forum

Electricity shortage remains significant – Ukrenergo

Ukraine's intl reserves of in Nov grow by 10.7%, exceed pre-war level – NBU

Ukraine's power system gradually recovering after eighth massive enemy missile attack – Ukrenergo

Shmyhal hopes 'financial Ramstein' will be held in H1 2023

LATEST

Turkey's leadership role may manifest itself in full restoration of Ukrainian food exports – Zelensky at TRT World Forum

Textile-Contact Group opens production of interior products

Economy Ministry expects $20 bln intl assistance in 2023

A.G.R. Group may create agricultural cluster in western regions for more convenient exports

Biosphere Corporation creates advisory board, introduces ex-head of Kyivstar and Carlsberg in Ukraine Chernyshov

ECA insures Oschadbank's loan to Zaporizhia non-ferrous alloys plant for EUR 3 mln

PrivatBank, UkrSibbank, City, OTP Bank, monobank most profitable, Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank unprofitable in Oct

Director of EIR Center: Statements about Ukraine's export of electricity are outright lie

Naftogaz estimates losses in gas production due to Russian shelling of group facilities in Nov at $700 mln

Sanctions imposed against Metinvest shareholder Novinsky not to affect operation of group – statement

AD
AD
AD
AD