Ukraine's energy system after attack on Dec 5 entered stable mode of operation rather quickly – Ukrenergo chair

After the recent missile attack by Russian troops on December 5, the energy system of Ukraine entered a stable mode of operation rather quickly, Chair of the board of NPC Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytsky said.

"This time, the air defense worked especially well, it was possible to shoot down more missiles than before. And this was the factor that the last attack did not have such devastating consequences as the previous ones," he said during a briefing at the Ukrinform Media Center on Friday.

At the same time, Kudrytsky said in some regions where power facilities were damaged, restoration work continues.

"These are mainline substations, as well as power plants, both private and municipal. Restoration is ongoing," the Ukrenergo chief said.

As reported with reference to Kudrytsky, more than 1,000 missiles and shells were fired through the energy system of Ukraine over the last two months.

During the latest attack on December 5, Ukrainian Air Defence Forces shot down over 60 missiles out of about 70 fired by Russia. Nevertheless, arrivals were recorded on the main and generating facilities.