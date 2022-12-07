Economy

16:48 07.12.2022

Director of EIR Center: Statements about Ukraine's export of electricity are outright lie

Oleksanr Kharchenko, Director of the Energy Industry Research Center (EIR Center), categorically denied the information about the export of electricity by Ukraine, calling it an outright lie.

"The statements about the export of electricity are a direct lie. There is no way to put it more bluntly. Moreover, all the people who talk about it know very well that this is a direct lie," he said during a briefing at the Media Center in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The expert explained that the information on the physical flows of electricity from Ukraine and to Ukraine, displayed on the website of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E), indicates the mutual balancing of energy systems, and not about commercial exports or imports.

"There you can see that electricity physically leaves Ukraine and also physically enters Ukraine. This happens through different parts of the network, but for some time now we have actually been using a bypass route through Europe to stabilize it. In order to transfer electricity, for example, to Kyiv or Odesa, part of the resource passes through Europe and returns to Ukraine," Kharchenko explained.

According to him, this greatly enhances the level of resistance and stability demonstrated by the Ukrainian energy system in a war. "Without such technical solutions, it would be much more difficult for us, and this is an objective reality. It works," he assured.

At the same time, Kharchenko emphasized that also on the ENTSO-E website one can see information on exports and imports by absolutely all countries included in the network.

"And it's definitely zeros near Ukraine. Ukraine works in balance – how much electricity went out, so much came back," the expert summed up.

Tags: #electricity

