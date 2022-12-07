Economy

12:39 07.12.2022

Electricity shortage remains significant – Ukrenergo

In the power system of Ukraine on Wednesday morning after the massive rocket attack on December 5, there is still a significant shortage of electricity, all regional power companies have been brought to the limits of electricity consumption, NPC Ukrenergo has reported.

In a message in its Telegram channel, the company drew attention to the excess of such limits in some regions, explaining the application of the emergency outage.

At the same time, Ukrenergo said that the difficult situation with power supply remains in the east of the country.

"Last night, the enemy repeatedly fired at several energy infrastructure facilities at once, while the temperature in this region reached minus 17 Centigrade. Currently, round-the-clock emergency repair work is ongoing," the company said, describing the situation.

In general, the company said that the phased resumption of the power system after the missile attack continues.

"At nuclear power plants, the process of loading the reactors that were disconnected due to damage to the power grids to the planned indicators continues. Repair teams are also working to eliminate the consequences of a missile attack in Kyiv and Odesa regions, and supply electricity to the regions according to backup schemes," Ukrenergo said.

