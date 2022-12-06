Economy

09:34 06.12.2022

DTEK top manager praises work of Ukrainian air defense during another massive attack by aggressor on energy infrastructure

1 min read
 Ukrainian air defense demonstrated a very successful result during the eighth massive attack of the Russian aggressor on the energy system, and this helped avoid more serious problems, said Dmytro Sakharuk, the executive director of DTEK.

"Our air defense worked so successfully. About 60 out of 70 missiles were shot down - this is a good result, and it would be much worse if our Armed Forces did not perform such miracles," Sakharuk said on the air of the national telethon.

At the same time, he noted that the missile hits led to the application of emergency power outage schedules throughout Ukraine, and this is necessary to stabilize the energy system.

According to him, the power engineers have already begun to repair the damage.

"The work will also continue at night. We will try to make sure that we return to the schedules of stabilization shutdowns as soon as possible," DTEK's top manager assured.

He did not predict when this would be possible, pointing out that power engineers are now assessing the degree of damage to objects in order to understand "how quickly it will be possible to power consumers at least according to temporary schemes."

Tags: #energy #dtek

