DTEK reports emergency power outage in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions

DTEK has warned of emergency power outages in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions due to Russian missile strikes.

"Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk regions. Due to another massive Russian attack on critical infrastructure facilities, emergency shutdowns have now been applied. Stabilization shutdown schedules are not in effect," the company said on Telegram.

The company urged to be patient and remain calm.

"We will return to stabilization schedules as soon as the situation in the energy system stabilizes," the company said.

According to the Facebook posts by the network operators Rivneoblenergo and Prykarpattiaoblenergo, emergency shutdowns also operate in Rivne and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

At the same time, Lvivoblenergo reported that planned schedules continue to be applied in the region.

As reported, Odesa and most of Odesa region, as well as Zhytomyr, remain de-energized after rocket attacks on Monday.