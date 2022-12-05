Economy

18:15 05.12.2022

DTEK reports emergency power outage in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions

1 min read
DTEK reports emergency power outage in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions

DTEK has warned of emergency power outages in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions due to Russian missile strikes.

"Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk regions. Due to another massive Russian attack on critical infrastructure facilities, emergency shutdowns have now been applied. Stabilization shutdown schedules are not in effect," the company said on Telegram.

The company urged to be patient and remain calm.

"We will return to stabilization schedules as soon as the situation in the energy system stabilizes," the company said.

According to the Facebook posts by the network operators Rivneoblenergo and Prykarpattiaoblenergo, emergency shutdowns also operate in Rivne and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

At the same time, Lvivoblenergo reported that planned schedules continue to be applied in the region.

As reported, Odesa and most of Odesa region, as well as Zhytomyr, remain de-energized after rocket attacks on Monday.

Tags: #energy #dtek

MORE ABOUT

17:54 05.12.2022
Energy system of Ukraine maintains integrity despite number of missile strikes – PM

Energy system of Ukraine maintains integrity despite number of missile strikes – PM

17:41 05.12.2022
Zelensky thanks air defense forces, power engineers after new Russia's missile attack on Ukraine

Zelensky thanks air defense forces, power engineers after new Russia's missile attack on Ukraine

16:03 05.12.2022
Ukrenergo reports hits on energy infrastructure, related emergency outages

Ukrenergo reports hits on energy infrastructure, related emergency outages

15:35 05.12.2022
Emergency power outages applied in Sumy region due to missile strikes – energy company

Emergency power outages applied in Sumy region due to missile strikes – energy company

16:11 03.12.2022
Kim wants to revise schedules of power supply in Mykolaiv region

Kim wants to revise schedules of power supply in Mykolaiv region

12:29 03.12.2022
INVINCIBLE COFFEE: the AMIC Energy petrol station network will donate part of the proceeds from the sale of hot drinks to reconstruction efforts in four Ukrainian regions

INVINCIBLE COFFEE: the AMIC Energy petrol station network will donate part of the proceeds from the sale of hot drinks to reconstruction efforts in four Ukrainian regions

14:51 02.12.2022
Ukrenergo receives EUR 372 mln from EBRD, Netherlands to restore substations, improve financial stability

Ukrenergo receives EUR 372 mln from EBRD, Netherlands to restore substations, improve financial stability

14:32 02.12.2022
Heads of DSOs to bear personal responsibility for abuses during blackouts – Energy Ministry

Heads of DSOs to bear personal responsibility for abuses during blackouts – Energy Ministry

11:12 02.12.2022
Russia won't be able to arrange complete blackout in Ukraine - DTEK CEO

Russia won't be able to arrange complete blackout in Ukraine - DTEK CEO

19:29 01.12.2022
Rada calls on international community to condemn Russia's energy terrorism

Rada calls on international community to condemn Russia's energy terrorism

AD

HOT NEWS

Energy system of Ukraine maintains integrity despite number of missile strikes – PM

Ukrenergo reports hits on energy infrastructure, related emergency outages

Emergency power outages applied in Sumy region due to missile strikes – energy company

Electricity producers provide 83% of required consumption this morning – Shmyhal

Ministry of Economy expects decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 by 32-33.5%

LATEST

Zelensky unimpressed by price cap of $60 per barrel of Russian oil

Over 13 mln tonnes of Ukrainian foods exported under Black Sea Grain Initiative to date

Yermak on G7 decision to introduce ceiling on Russian oil prices at $60 per barrel: Russian economy will still be destroyed

Electricity producers provide 83% of required consumption this morning – Shmyhal

Ministry of Economy expects decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 by 32-33.5%

Electricity supply 75% restored in Kherson – regional administration

Damage inflicted on Kharkiv by Russian aggression is about $9 bln, but very roughly – Terekhov

Akhmetov's SCM pays more than UAH 60 bln in taxes to budget in nine months

Transfer of corporate rights to IDS Ukraine to ARMA not to affect its activities in any way – CEO

Ukrenergo receives EUR 372 mln from EBRD, Netherlands to restore substations, improve financial stability

AD
AD
AD
AD