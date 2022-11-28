Economy

16:38 28.11.2022

Due to emergency outages, consumption of household consumers in Kyiv limited to 4-6 hours per day – DTEK

1 min read
Due to emergency outages, consumption of household consumers in Kyiv limited to 4-6 hours per day – DTEK

In Kyiv, by order of NPC Ukrenergo, emergency power outages continue in order to balance the power system and avoid equipment accidents, DTEK Kyiv Electric Grids reported.

According to the company, 58% of the capacity allocated by the operator is used to provide critical infrastructure: hospitals, pumping and heating points, and only 42% of the remaining capacity is available to power household consumers.

"We are doing our best to give light to each client for two-three hours twice a day. As soon as we manage to balance the situation, we will return to the power outages according to the schedules. Stay tuned for updates. We ask you to limit electricity consumption as much as possible in order to help the power industry to balance the power system," the message notes.

As reported, the shortage of power in the Ukrainian power system on Monday morning increased to 27% compared to 20% on Sunday morning. The reason for the increase in power shortages was emergency shutdowns of units at several power plants. At the same time, consumption continues to grow due to worsening weather conditions.

Tags: #energy #dtek #ukrenergo

MORE ABOUT

12:35 28.11.2022
Power system deficit on Mon morning up to 27%, emergency outages applied in Ukraine – Ukrenergo

Power system deficit on Mon morning up to 27%, emergency outages applied in Ukraine – Ukrenergo

10:12 28.11.2022
Zelensky: Energy system recovering, but it is necessary to continue saving electricity

Zelensky: Energy system recovering, but it is necessary to continue saving electricity

14:32 26.11.2022
Canada allocates CAD 10 mln to buy generators for Ukraine

Canada allocates CAD 10 mln to buy generators for Ukraine

12:20 26.11.2022
Azerbaijan will help Ukraine's energy sector - Energy Ministry

Azerbaijan will help Ukraine's energy sector - Energy Ministry

11:51 26.11.2022
Ukrenergo head predicts reduction in energy shortage in power system over weekend to 25%

Ukrenergo head predicts reduction in energy shortage in power system over weekend to 25%

11:30 26.11.2022
Khmelnytsky NPP connects power units Nos. 1 and 2 to Ukraine's energy system – regional administration

Khmelnytsky NPP connects power units Nos. 1 and 2 to Ukraine's energy system – regional administration

17:33 24.11.2022
DTEK announces resumption of operation of its power plants, power grids

DTEK announces resumption of operation of its power plants, power grids

14:42 24.11.2022
Zaporizhia NPP starts to receive electricity for its own needs from grid, units of three other NPPs being prepared for connection - Energoatom

Zaporizhia NPP starts to receive electricity for its own needs from grid, units of three other NPPs being prepared for connection - Energoatom

12:25 24.11.2022
Ukraine's power system gradually recovering after 7th massive wave of Russian missile strikes – Ukrenergo

Ukraine's power system gradually recovering after 7th massive wave of Russian missile strikes – Ukrenergo

12:09 24.11.2022
Zelensky: More and more districts connected to energy supply

Zelensky: More and more districts connected to energy supply

AD

HOT NEWS

DTEK Energy to buy back eurobonds for up to $50 mln at price of up to 27% of face value

Zelensky at global food security summit announces launch of Grain from Ukraine program

Ukrenergo head predicts reduction in energy shortage in power system over weekend to 25%

Govt bans export of firewood – Shmyhal

Zelensky considers price of Russian oil at $30 per barrel justified

LATEST

DTEK Energy to buy back eurobonds for up to $50 mln at price of up to 27% of face value

Gazprom decides against lowering supplies to Moldova, backhaul nomination absent

Ukraine has not been importing gas from Russia for seven years

Zelensky at global food security summit announces launch of Grain from Ukraine program

Germany and Canada allocate EUR15 mln and CAD30 mln for Grain from Ukraine program

Govt bans export of firewood – Shmyhal

IWG plc flexible offices connected to electricity, have access to Internet

Zelensky considers price of Russian oil at $30 per barrel justified

Hungary to allocate EUR 187 mln in financial aid to Ukraine – media

European Parliament supports European Commission's proposal to provide Ukraine with EUR 18 bln in 2023

AD
AD
AD
AD