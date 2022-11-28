Due to emergency outages, consumption of household consumers in Kyiv limited to 4-6 hours per day – DTEK

In Kyiv, by order of NPC Ukrenergo, emergency power outages continue in order to balance the power system and avoid equipment accidents, DTEK Kyiv Electric Grids reported.

According to the company, 58% of the capacity allocated by the operator is used to provide critical infrastructure: hospitals, pumping and heating points, and only 42% of the remaining capacity is available to power household consumers.

"We are doing our best to give light to each client for two-three hours twice a day. As soon as we manage to balance the situation, we will return to the power outages according to the schedules. Stay tuned for updates. We ask you to limit electricity consumption as much as possible in order to help the power industry to balance the power system," the message notes.

As reported, the shortage of power in the Ukrainian power system on Monday morning increased to 27% compared to 20% on Sunday morning. The reason for the increase in power shortages was emergency shutdowns of units at several power plants. At the same time, consumption continues to grow due to worsening weather conditions.