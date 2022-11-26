Canada allocates CAD 10 mln to buy generators for Ukraine
The government of Canada is allocating 10 million Canadian dollars for the purchase of generators to keep critical facilities in Ukraine with light and heat, Ukrainian Ambassador to Canada Yuliya Kovaliv said.
"The project will be implemented in partnership with IOM Ukraine! We are grateful to the Canadian government and Minister for International Development Harjit Sajjan for the quick response and assistance at a critical time for Ukrainians!" Kovaliv said on Facebook.