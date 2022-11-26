Economy

11:51 26.11.2022

Ukrenergo head predicts reduction in energy shortage in power system over weekend to 25%

2 min read
Ukrenergo head predicts reduction in energy shortage in power system over weekend to 25%

 Power shortage in the energy system, which was about 30% on Friday evening, is to be reduced to about 25% over the weekend, and the planned shutdown mode will be entered on Monday, Volodymyr Kudrytsky, the head of the board of Ukrenergo, said on the air of the telethon.

"During tomorrow, we are waiting for an increase in the capacity of nuclear power plants, in particular, Rivne ... We plan that we will pass the weekend with a deficit of about 25%. This figure is already close to the one that was before the last shelling, but it will still be somewhat larger," he said.

Kudrytsky recalled that before the blackout caused by Russian shelling on November 23, or, as Ukrenergo calls it, a systemic accident, the shortage of electricity in the energy system was 15-20%.

"In reality, it will be possible to enter the planned regime by Monday, it may be possible to achieve the planned regime even earlier, for example, from Sunday," he added, indicating that this would be clear by the end of Saturday.

The head of Ukrenergo also said that the company has slightly changed tactics and tells regional energy companies what is the consumption limit in the region.

"And according to the limits that we have increased for tomorrow, I see that 75% is the level that already allows us to make the outages shorter and try to enter the planned mode," Kudrytsky said.

As reported, Ukrenergo introduced a systemic emergency mode from 14:30 on Wednesday, November 23, to 14:00 on Thursday, November 24. By the evening of November 24, the company reported that the deficit in the energy system had been reduced to 50%.

Tags: #energy #ukrenergo

MORE ABOUT

12:20 26.11.2022
Azerbaijan will help Ukraine's energy sector - Energy Ministry

Azerbaijan will help Ukraine's energy sector - Energy Ministry

11:30 26.11.2022
Khmelnytsky NPP connects power units Nos. 1 and 2 to Ukraine's energy system – regional administration

Khmelnytsky NPP connects power units Nos. 1 and 2 to Ukraine's energy system – regional administration

14:42 24.11.2022
Zaporizhia NPP starts to receive electricity for its own needs from grid, units of three other NPPs being prepared for connection - Energoatom

Zaporizhia NPP starts to receive electricity for its own needs from grid, units of three other NPPs being prepared for connection - Energoatom

12:25 24.11.2022
Ukraine's power system gradually recovering after 7th massive wave of Russian missile strikes – Ukrenergo

Ukraine's power system gradually recovering after 7th massive wave of Russian missile strikes – Ukrenergo

12:09 24.11.2022
Zelensky: More and more districts connected to energy supply

Zelensky: More and more districts connected to energy supply

11:19 24.11.2022
Germany initiates meeting of G7 FMs to support Ukraine's power system

Germany initiates meeting of G7 FMs to support Ukraine's power system

10:44 24.11.2022
Energy Minister expects resumption of work of nuclear power plants by evening

Energy Minister expects resumption of work of nuclear power plants by evening

10:24 24.11.2022
Ukraine proposes to adopt UN Security Council resolution condemning energy terror – Zelensky at UN Security Council

Ukraine proposes to adopt UN Security Council resolution condemning energy terror – Zelensky at UN Security Council

10:16 24.11.2022
Ukraine's power system again integrated since 4 am Thurs after blackout caused by Russian shelling on Wed

Ukraine's power system again integrated since 4 am Thurs after blackout caused by Russian shelling on Wed

09:51 24.11.2022
European cities launch initiative to collect power generators for Ukraine

European cities launch initiative to collect power generators for Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Govt bans export of firewood – Shmyhal

Zelensky considers price of Russian oil at $30 per barrel justified

Zaporizhia NPP starts to receive electricity for its own needs from grid, units of three other NPPs being prepared for connection - Energoatom

European Parliament supports European Commission's proposal to provide Ukraine with EUR 18 bln in 2023

Energy Minister expects resumption of work of nuclear power plants by evening

LATEST

Govt bans export of firewood – Shmyhal

IWG plc flexible offices connected to electricity, have access to Internet

Zelensky considers price of Russian oil at $30 per barrel justified

Hungary to allocate EUR 187 mln in financial aid to Ukraine – media

European Parliament supports European Commission's proposal to provide Ukraine with EUR 18 bln in 2023

Zaporizhia NPP again lost access to external supplies – IAEA

UGA increases forecast for harvest of grain, oilseeds in Ukraine in 2022 by 4.4%

President signs law on 2023 state budget

Banking system remains stable after missile attacks on Wed – NBU

Shmyhal instructs Energy Ministry to coordinate with MFA, Customs Office for fast, uninterrupted supply of energy equipment to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD