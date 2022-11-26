Ukrenergo head predicts reduction in energy shortage in power system over weekend to 25%

Power shortage in the energy system, which was about 30% on Friday evening, is to be reduced to about 25% over the weekend, and the planned shutdown mode will be entered on Monday, Volodymyr Kudrytsky, the head of the board of Ukrenergo, said on the air of the telethon.

"During tomorrow, we are waiting for an increase in the capacity of nuclear power plants, in particular, Rivne ... We plan that we will pass the weekend with a deficit of about 25%. This figure is already close to the one that was before the last shelling, but it will still be somewhat larger," he said.

Kudrytsky recalled that before the blackout caused by Russian shelling on November 23, or, as Ukrenergo calls it, a systemic accident, the shortage of electricity in the energy system was 15-20%.

"In reality, it will be possible to enter the planned regime by Monday, it may be possible to achieve the planned regime even earlier, for example, from Sunday," he added, indicating that this would be clear by the end of Saturday.

The head of Ukrenergo also said that the company has slightly changed tactics and tells regional energy companies what is the consumption limit in the region.

"And according to the limits that we have increased for tomorrow, I see that 75% is the level that already allows us to make the outages shorter and try to enter the planned mode," Kudrytsky said.

As reported, Ukrenergo introduced a systemic emergency mode from 14:30 on Wednesday, November 23, to 14:00 on Thursday, November 24. By the evening of November 24, the company reported that the deficit in the energy system had been reduced to 50%.