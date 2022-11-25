Zelensky considers price of Russian oil at $30 per barrel justified

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky considers the level of restriction of prices for Russian oil at $30 per barrel justified.

"Limiting the price of Russian oil, they sound like $60-70 per barrel, this is, of course, a giveaway. More like a desire to portray something than to do. I am grateful to our Baltic and Polish colleagues for their suggestions. A price cap of $30 a barrel seems like a better proposition," he said in a video conference call at the EU International IDEA symposium on Friday.

According to Zelensky, this year the frontline in Ukraine has become the line of Europe's struggle for itself. "Some 274 days have passed, and it is clear that Russia's anti-European aggression is failing, and European freedom will be guaranteed," he said.

"Russia is still resorting to various forms of terror. Russia still has enough missiles and artillery to kill people every day and provoke new difficulties for Ukraine and all of Europe. But there is not and will not be that on which Russian imperialism has always placed a key bet and which, in the end, led Europe to defeat. There are no splits between Europeans," he said.

Zelensky called the task of "preserving such a reality in Europe the number one job."

According to him "when we rebuild the energy sector to withstand Russian terror, this is the restructuring of Europe. When we restore our infrastructure, social facilities, housing to provide for the Ukrainians, we give an incentive to all of Europe to work for themselves with us."

"When we look for and find new logistics, production and trade opportunities for Ukraine, we look for and find them for everyone who cooperates with us. We do it equally. We do this for our common interests. And this is how – in order to strengthen us all – we must also overcome the key challenge that exists now. We must get through this winter, a winter that everyone will remember," the president said.