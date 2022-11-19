State-owned energy trader ECU on Sat imports another 2 Mwh of electricity from Slovakia in trial mode

On November 19, state-owned energy trader JSC Energy Company of Ukraine (ECU) carried out the second trial supply of 1 Mwh of electricity imported from Slovakia during two hours.

"The situation with the energy supply in Ukraine as a result of missile attacks remains difficult and changes every day. We continue to test the possibility of imports so that the country has additional tools to support the energy system," said CEO of ECU Vitaliy Butenko, whose words are quoted in the company's press release on Saturday.

The electricity import is not of a commercial nature and is carried out with the aim of testing a possibility of receiving electricity from Slovakia in case the energy system needs it, the ECU said.

It was the second trial supply this month conducted under import contracts of the ECU. The first trial supply of 1 Mwh was carried out on October 27, 2022.

According to the information on the website of ENTSO-E, the supply on November 19 was carried out from 12:00 until 14:00.

As reported, starting from October 16, Ukrainian traders D.Trading, state trader ECU, ERU Trading, and from October 30, Nextrade began testing the possibilities of importing electricity and booking different power sections from Slovakia on certain days due to Russia's massive missile attacks on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure.