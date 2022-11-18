Govt approves decision to attract $4.5 bln grant from IBRD, IDA

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the decision to attract a $4.5 billion grant from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA), Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"Today, we are making two decisions that will help us to receive an additional $4.5 billion grant from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association," he said during a meeting of the government on Friday.

These funds are a part of a large project aimed at ensuring sustainable governance in Ukraine. They will be spent on wages for budget-paid employees, including teachers and doctors, as well as social payments to people with disabilities and internally displaced persons.