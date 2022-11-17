Economy

13:40 17.11.2022

Zelensky: Ukraine can become source of new global development

3 min read
Zelensky: Ukraine can become source of new global development

When Ukraine restores territorial integrity and guarantees reliable peace, it will become a source of new global development, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said, speaking via video link at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum conference on Thursday.

"Ukraine is able to replace dirty fossil fuels from Russia with clean energy. We have huge potential in low-carbon energy. Ukraine is able to become a key partner of the European Union for the purpose of decarbonization," the president said.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine "will become one of the major suppliers of green hydrogen and green electricity to the EU. The climatic conditions of Ukraine, free areas, solar energy, wind energy allow to produce 'green' electricity at a very competitive cost. Just three years before the Russian invasion, we built seven gigawatts of renewable energy. The potential is many times greater."

"Moreover, Ukraine can produce tens of millions of tonnes of 'green' and cheap ammonia. Plus the strongest positions in bioenergetics. Plus powerful nuclear power and energy infrastructure integrated with the EU energy grid," he said.

Recognizing the large losses in Ukraine's energy sector as a result of missile strikes, Zelensky noted that "this only means that the recovery will be large-scale. I invite your countries and companies to already assess the prospects and join our recovery."

He thanked Andrew Forest for the decision of one of the largest Australian private equity groups, which committed to invest the first $500 million. it is in the initiative regarding the "green" growth of Ukraine in the framework of the creation of the Fund for Relation to the amount of $25 billion. "I am grateful to Mr. Andrew Forrest for the decision to be the first, and also to Mr. Larry Fink of BlackRock for helping to structure this Fund," he said.

Zelensky said "the modern economy needs lithium, graphite and other rare earth metals," and "for some of these resources, we have the largest reserves in Europe."

"This is already a huge opportunity. Plus production and transport capabilities, plus our potential in mechanical engineering, our work culture and access to the world's leading markets - this is the basis for exactly the economic growth that everyone so badly needs," he said.

The president also proposed to extend the "grain initiative" indefinitely. "The world has seen that it is impossible to ensure global food security without Ukrainian exports. Our grain export initiative is already helping to stabilize. And only a decision was made to extend it for 120 days. But Ukraine's proposal is to extend the Black Sea Initiative indefinitely. This is vital for stability," Zelensky said.

