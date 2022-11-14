Power outage leads to shutdown of more than 1,000 Kyivstar stations – company head

The leading Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar has more than 1,000 stations shut down a day due to power outage, company president Oleksandr Komarov said.

"In addition to the problem of stations lost in the occupied territories and the front line, there is a problem of mass shutdown of stations due to power outage. Because of this, more than 1,000 stations do not work for some time during the day, with the greatest losses in the daytime. More than others suffer Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Poltava and Sumy regions," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

According to the data provided by Komarov, at 13:00 on Monday, 672 company's stations were without power, of which 292 were in Kyiv, almost 100 in Sumy region and about 60-70 in Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Poltava regions.

At the same time, 427 stations were not working, including 234 in Kyiv, 74 in Sumy region, 26-30 in Chernihiv and Poltava.

Komarov specified that the company is experiencing the greatest problems at the level of terminal base stations for mobile communications and collective access points of the fixed network, which are located in a total of more than 60,000 sites throughout Ukraine.

"Most of the base stations are able to work autonomously for several hours, because they are equipped with batteries. This is a large unit consisting of a set of batteries that can support a site that consumes from 6 kWh. At the same time, the batteries also need to be charged - from 24 to 48 hours each one," he said.

As the president of the company explained, with the current shutdown schedule, the batteries physically do not have time to fully recharge. According to him, partially in the mobile network, Kyivstar copes with this situation with the help of generators - 420 stationary and 264 mobile are already operating.

Komarov added that it is impossible to solve the problem 100%, but there are steps that should improve the situation.

"In particular, the situation will be helped by improving the connection of base stations to a more priority power supply, the purchase of even more generators and an increase in the number of "field" technical teams, the purchase of new sets of lithium batteries, which have a larger capacity and a fast recharge cycle," he explained.

To this, the head of Kyivstar added a dynamic shutdown of equipment of some bands (for example, 2600 LTE or others), so that the rest of the equipment at base stations would work 20-30% longer on batteries, and crowdsourcing power from private or public generators. However, he also noted the need to protect additional equipment.