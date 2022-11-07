Energoatom must urgently analyze safety of ZNPP operation in case of dam failure at Kakhovka HPP – source

The State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation instructed National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom to urgently analyze the safety of operation of the power units of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in the absence of external replenishment of the cooling pond due to a drop in the level in the Kakhovka reservoir below the water intake marks, a source in the inspectorate said.

"Such a document is necessary for the inspectorate to make decisions on the operation of the Zaporizhia NPP in connection with information about the mining of the Kakhovka HPP and the threat of a possible undermining of the dam," the source said.

The source added that undermining the dam could lead to irreversible consequences of a drop in the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir, from which cooling water is supplied to ZNPP.

According to the source, Energoatom must make an analysis and provide information no later than November 9. The company has not yet commented on this.