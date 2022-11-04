Economy

09:40 04.11.2022

Second rotation of IAEA experts takes place at Zaporizhia NPP

1 min read
Four new IAEA experts have arrived at Zaporizhia NPP to replace their colleague at the plant, Director General of the agency Rafael Grossi has said on Thursday.

"A new team of four experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived at Ukraine's Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) today to replace the four experts who had been on the site for the past four weeks," Grossi said in the statement.

Grossi also said "it was the second rotation of IAEA nuclear safety, security and safeguards experts" since the Director General travelled to Europe's largest nuclear plant on September 1 to establish the IAEA Support and Assistance Mission.

"Thanks to the support of all concerned parties, we were able to successfully carry out a rotation of staff at Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant a few hours ago."

Zaporizhia NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe with six VVER-1000 power units. From February 28, 2022, it is occupied by the Russian army.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp

