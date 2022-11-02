Economy

13:07 02.11.2022

Nuclear Inspectorate demands to limit operation of spent nuclear fuel storage facility at ZNPP due to unauthorized construction of unknown object by occupiers

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine has demanded to limit the operation of the spent nuclear fuel dry storage facility at the Zaporizhia NPP in connection with unauthorized construction of an unknown facility at the site by Russian occupiers.

"Until the above violations are eliminated... the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate demands to limit the operation of the spent nuclear fuel dry storage facility at the Zaporizhia NPP," the inspectorate said on its website on Wednesday.

The inspectorate said that the Russian occupation troops also do not allow ZNPP personnel to the immediate place of construction and installation work at the site of the storage facility.

"Such actions are violation of the license for the right to carry out activities at the stage of the life cycle "Operation of the nuclear plant Zaporizhia NPP" and violation of paragraph 1.9 of the Requirements for modifications of nuclear plants and the procedure for assessing their safety, approved by State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate order No. 4 dated January 10, 2005," the inspectorate said.

As a result, the inspectorate found violations of the requirements of the legislation of Ukraine, norms, rules and standards of nuclear and radiation safety at the site of the spent nuclear fuel dry storage facility at the Zaporizhia NPP.

"The relevant order of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate dated October 28, 2022 prohibits the performance of construction, installation and commissioning works in the scope of reconstruction and modernization. SOE National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom was instructed to take measures to maintain the conditions necessary to ensure labor safety, personnel health, and environmental protection," the inspectorate said.

