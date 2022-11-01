EU countries accumulate EUR 25.5 mln in Energy Community's Ukraine energy support fund – EU Commissioner

The amount of funds that have already been accumulated in the Ukraine Energy Support Fund created by the Energy Community is EUR 25.5 million, EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson has said.

Simson said at a joint press conference with Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko in Kyiv on Tuesday that they already have EUR 25.5 million in the fund, which they will allocate to meet Ukraine's needs for the restoration of energy facilities. She said that she saw the scale of the destruction with her own eyes and will do everything to scale up assistance to Ukraine, including from private companies, she said.

At the same time, Simson said that together with the minister of energy, an information campaign would be launched to attract assistance to Ukraine for the recovery of energy.

The main thing is to find the necessary equipment for urgent needs. Therefore, the Energy Community also encourages companies to prioritize Ukraine in the supply of equipment, she said.

According to the EU Commissioner, the purpose of the Russian military is specific equipment supplied by certain companies.

Simson added that about 20 countries have already been provided equipment worth millions of euros.

At the same time, according to her, EUR 13 million will be allocated to Ukraine to restore equipment damaged by the Russians in the Chornobyl zone and EUR 3.5 million to the IAEA to support Ukraine.

Our task is to help Ukraine get through the winter, Simson said, adding that after the war, Europe will help rebuild the country's energy sector based on a greater share of renewable sources.