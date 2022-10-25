Shmyhal calls on partners to organize EU,UN monitoring mission to prevent provocations at Zaporizhia NPP, Kakhovka HPP

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has held a meeting with ministers of the Federal Government of Germany during a working visit to Berlin on October 24.

“The parties also raised issues regarding the situation at the Zaporizhia NPP and the Kakhovka HPP. Shmyhal called on partners to organize a UN and EU monitoring mission to prevent provocations from the enemy,” the press service of the Ukrainian government reported.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine thanked the Federal Republic of Germany for its support of the introduced sanctions and expressed expectations for the fast approval of the nineth package.

With the Vice-Chancellor, the Head of the Ukrainian Government discussed a joint response to russia's shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure. According to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, the supply of air defense systems by Germany will help protect the sky and people from the next terrorist acts of russia.

During the meeting with the Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, Svenja Schulze, the Prime Minister of Ukraine invited the Federal Republic of Germany to participate in the financing of small and medium-sized business support programs. According to him, this will allow us to create new jobs and increase revenues to the budget.

“Moreover, Shmyhal and Svenja Schulze discussed financial support for quick recovery and technical assistance of partners in the winter period,” the message reads.