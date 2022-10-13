Zelensky proposes to create financial 'Ramstein,' raise additional $7 bln for energy infrastructure, gas and coal purchases – speech at IMF, World Bank meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed that the world financial community take three urgent steps to support Ukraine: create a "financial Ramstein," ensure economic recovery and assistance to Ukrainians, and create a mechanism to support investments and insure them against military risks.

"It would be useful to create a coordination format for financial support of Ukraine, similar to what was created in Ramstein for defense support," he said Wednesday, speaking via video link at the Second Ministerial Roundtable on Support to Ukraine as part of the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington.

Noting that more than 100 Russian missiles have destroyed about a third of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Zelensky said, referring to Putin: "He's not going to stop it. He's going to spend tens and tens billions of dollars more, and make new strikes until we force Russia to peace with him or without him."

"It would be good to create a permanent working group that would provide financial support for Ukraine and work promptly at different, at the level of international donors and specific countries that take part in assistance," the president said.

"Number two... Providing for the basic needs of the people. We can see that Russian terroristic attacks will be intensified, so we need to intensify our collaboration for assistance in a symmetric way, to rebuild what was destroyed and to guarantee the financial stability of our state," he said.

According to Zelensky, the Russian invasion has caused the Ukrainian economy reduction by more than one-third, real income of Ukrainian people reduced by one-third, thousands of businesses were destroyed and millions of people became displaced.

"We have two key financial needs of the country: that is, $38 billion to make up for the deficit of our budget for next year. That includes salaries of doctors and teachers, social payments and pensions. That's guarantees of Ukrainian people's survival," he said.

"And another $17 billion…are needed to rebuild the critical infrastructure. Those are schools, hospitals, critical transport and energy infrastructure, also damaged housing. In fact, all that became Russia's priority targets for their strikes," he said, adding that "we also need targeted loans in the amount of $2 billion to rebuild the electric energy infrastructure after the destruction and to expand our electricity exports to Europe."

Zelensky said that "we also need credit limits to purchase gas and coal for the next heating season in the amount of not less than $5 billion. Perhaps, we will not have to use those limits, but they need to be made in order to guarantee stability."

Another step, he said, is the creation of specific instruments to support investments in Ukraine in order to stimulate the economy and mitigate the risks of investing in a warring country. "I hope that we can launch this mechanism together with the World Bank," he said.

"Terror has to lose, Ukraine has to win. And that's absolutely real with your support," the president said.