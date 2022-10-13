Economy

09:47 13.10.2022

IMF preliminary estimates Ukraine's fiscal deficit at $3-4 bln per month, promises support – IMF director

3 min read
IMF preliminary estimates Ukraine's fiscal deficit at $3-4 bln per month, promises support – IMF director

A difficult year will be in front of Ukraine in 2023: the public finance deficit is estimated at $3-4 billion, it is necessary to ensure sustainability of the economy, and the IMF will provide support: an international forum will be brought together in the near future to solve this problem, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva has said.

"What we need to look into is how to ensure sustainability of the economy… Our preliminary estimate is that somewhere between $3-$4 billion are necessary on a monthly basis," she said at the Second Ministerial Roundtable Discussion for Support to Ukraine as part of the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington in Wednesday.

Responding to the call of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to bring together an economic forum, which meets on a regular basis, and looks into the macroeconomic framework in the country, the financing gap and look at how to close this gas, Georgieva said that such work is already underway.

She said that the IMF will be assembling the forum as soon as possible.

She also said that the Fund has a new platform to engage, which is the programme with monitoring from the board, which is a pathway to a full-fledged program for Ukraine, which Zelensky called for.

"We are moving with you in the direction of a strong Ukraine," Georgieva said.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that a new IMF program for Ukraine could be early next year.

Georgieva said that the Fund's team, together with the Ukrainian team, immediately after the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank, will determine the macroeconomic framework and also what that would mean in terms of budgetary implications.

She expressed her hope that the war would end sooner rather than later. "But from what we are seeing, we have to be there for the Ukrainian people," the head of the IMF said.

She recalled that Ukraine's international partners have already mobilized $35 billion, a significant part of which has already been transferred, and called for further support, especially in grants.

According to Georgieva, further needs will be determined, firstly, by the cost of social services, which depends on war and migration, and secondly, the cost of reconstruction of vital infrastructure, which also depends on war and on prioritization.

"And three, what are the energy needs of the country, how much needs to be imported to provide for people in Ukraine, and it would depend, whether, in addition to of course the horrors of war," the managing director added.

She said that the senseless war of Russia against Ukraine has sharply worsened the prospects for the global economy and brought the most dramatic consequences for the people of Ukraine.

 

Tags: #imf #georgieva

MORE ABOUT

18:45 12.10.2022
Ukraine's need for additional funding in 2023 reaches $3.5 bln/month – Finance Minister

Ukraine's need for additional funding in 2023 reaches $3.5 bln/month – Finance Minister

17:10 11.10.2022
IMF continues to refrain from macroeconomic forecasts for Ukraine for 2023 and beyond

IMF continues to refrain from macroeconomic forecasts for Ukraine for 2023 and beyond

14:14 08.10.2022
IMF to start discussions on Program Monitoring with Ukraine soon on way to upper credit tranche arrangement – IMF Chair

IMF to start discussions on Program Monitoring with Ukraine soon on way to upper credit tranche arrangement – IMF Chair

13:13 08.10.2022
IMF approves $1.3 billion in emergency financing support to Ukraine

IMF approves $1.3 billion in emergency financing support to Ukraine

10:44 15.09.2022
IMF replaces head of mission in Ukraine

IMF replaces head of mission in Ukraine

10:34 14.09.2022
IMF considering return of its rep to Kyiv

IMF considering return of its rep to Kyiv

18:26 13.09.2022
Ukraine to receive funds from IMF under next RFI within month – IMF Alternate Executive Director Rashkovan

Ukraine to receive funds from IMF under next RFI within month – IMF Alternate Executive Director Rashkovan

17:27 13.09.2022
Zelensky, IMF director discuss strengthening Ukraine's financial stability

Zelensky, IMF director discuss strengthening Ukraine's financial stability

11:42 18.08.2022
Ukraine receives CAD 50 mln loan from Canada through IMF

Ukraine receives CAD 50 mln loan from Canada through IMF

10:01 16.08.2022
Finance Ministry lowers estimate of foreign aid in Aug to $5 bln, states uncertainty with IMF

Finance Ministry lowers estimate of foreign aid in Aug to $5 bln, states uncertainty with IMF

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky proposes to create financial 'Ramstein,' raise additional $7 bln for energy infrastructure, gas and coal purchases – speech at IMF, World Bank meeting

USA to begin disbursing funds from $4.5 bln of additional support for 2022 to Ukraine in coming weeks – Treasury Secretary

Ukraine's need for additional funding in 2023 reaches $3.5 bln/month – Finance Minister

EIB transfers another EUR 550 mln to Ukraine – Shmyhal

NBU expects over $11 bln in external financing in 2022, counts on fruitful negotiations with IMF

LATEST

Zelensky proposes to create financial 'Ramstein,' raise additional $7 bln for energy infrastructure, gas and coal purchases – speech at IMF, World Bank meeting

USA to begin disbursing funds from $4.5 bln of additional support for 2022 to Ukraine in coming weeks – Treasury Secretary

Zelensky thanks for reducing electricity consumption during peak hours

First project of International Energy Cluster to restore Ukraine's energy sector being implemented at Mykolaivoblenergo

ITU member countries financially support restoration of Ukrainian telecom infrastructure - Special Communications Service

EIB transfers another EUR 550 mln to Ukraine – Shmyhal

Banking system has enough liquidity for govt bonds rollover, question about rates – NBU deputy governor

NBU expects over $11 bln in external financing in 2022, counts on fruitful negotiations with IMF

NBU from 2023 to begin to withdraw from circulation 5, 10, 20 and 100-hryvnia paper banknotes printed in 2003-2007

Ukrenergo not requesting emergency assistance from Europe due to massive shelling of energy infrastructure by Russia

AD
AD
AD
AD