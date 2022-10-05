Economy

10:26 05.10.2022

Ex-board chairman of Oschadbank Pyshny to head NBU – MP Zhelezniak

Ex-board chairman of Oschadbank Pyshny to head NBU – MP Zhelezniak

Andriy Pyshny, who headed the state-owned Oschadbank in 2014-2020, will become the new governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, First Deputy of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, has said.

"So that we don't guess for a long time what are the terms and who are the candidates: Andriy Pyshny will become the new governor of the NBU," he wrote in his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Zhelezniak added that Pyshny would be nominated immediately after the Rada voted to approve the resignation of the current governor of the NBU, Kyrylo Shevchenko, in the near future.

"The appointment will also take place this week. Hint: on the day the budget is voted at the first reading," the MP said.

Victoria Strakhova, an adviser to the head of the President's Office and a member of the Supervisory Board of another state-owned bank, Ukreximbank, also said that there is only one candidate for the post of governor of the NBU, but she does not name him.

"There will be a candidate soon, and he, given the requirements of the law, the effect and circumstances of wartime, is one. I would not have thought of another. At such a time, heading the NBU, and not a commercial bank, is a feat," she wrote on Facebook.

In another post, Strakhova confirmed that Pyshny satisfies the strict requirements for a candidate for the post of the NBU governor.

