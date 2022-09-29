Second tranche of more than EUR 550 mln from EIB to arrive in near future – Shmyhal

The second tranche of more than EUR 550 million from the European Investment Bank (EIB) will arrive in Ukraine in the near future, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"We had a meeting with EIB Vice President Teresa Czerwińska and the bank's team. We discussed strengthening cooperation and assistance to Ukraine. I thanked for the allocation of EUR 1.59 billion. The first tranche has already been received this month. According to Ms. Czerwińska, the second tranche of more than EUR 550 million will be received at the request of the Government of Ukraine in the near future. These funds are another significant contribution to financing the urgent needs of our country," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to the Prime Minister, the parties discussed cooperation on the restoration of Ukraine.

"We expect that the EIB will play one of the leading roles in the large-scale post-war reconstruction, restoration of the economy and infrastructure of Ukraine," he wrote.

In addition, Shmyhal said that the EIB would consider the financing and completion of the project of the first concession highway Krakovets - Lviv and the expansion of the infrastructure of the western border of Ukraine.