Economy

18:56 28.09.2022

Ukraine receives EUR500 mln from EU to reduce vulnerability, improve Ukraine's food security – Varhelyi

European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi says that Ukraine has received EUR500 million of budget support from the European Union to reduce vulnerability and improve Ukraine's food security.

At a press conference in Kyiv, following a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna, he said he was glad to announce that EUR500 million of assistance from the European Union should have been transferred to Ukraine's treasury accounts today.

In particular, the matter concerns budgetary support for Ukraine in the amount of EUR500 million to reduce vulnerability and increase Ukraine's food security through support for the affected population and agricultural production.

As previously announced, the funds will be used to strengthen the government's ability to meet the needs of the population, which are not covered by humanitarian assistance and the civil protection mechanism.

Also, according to the European Commissioner, the parties discussed the issue how to accelerate the provision of EUR100 million to Ukraine for the reconstruction of schools, which were announced by the President of the European Commission in an appeal to the European Parliament.

