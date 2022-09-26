Economy

18:39 26.09.2022

Nova Poshta starts preparations for high season of sales, seeking carriers with trucks

Nova Poshta starts preparations for high season of sales, seeking carriers with trucks

 Nova Poshta is starting preparations for the high season of sales for the New Year and is inviting carriers with trucks to cooperate, predicting a 35-40% increase in shipments this year compared to summer, the company's press service reported on Monday.

"This is not a temporary partnership. All new partners continue to work with us on a permanent basis. We invite drivers with their own trucks and companies with a fleet of vehicles to ensure maximum delivery speed and uninterrupted operation of the logistics network throughout the country, even in the newly de-occupied regions," said the director of transport logistics of Nova Poshta Dmytro Tsymbarevych.

He also added that Nova Poshta gives an advantage to Ukrainian companies in order to support the economy together.

The company said that from October to the New Year, the high season begins. This period accounts for the largest number of purchases from Ukrainian online stores and from abroad.

According to Nova Poshta, in previous years, during this period, the volume of shipments grew by about 50-60% compared to the summer months. This year, growth is expected at the level of 35-40%.

According to the report, more trucks are needed in 15 regional centers and cities, in particular in Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Uman, Kryvy Rih, Kropyvnytsky, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zaporizhia, Kremenchuk, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia.

To become a carrier of Nova Poshta, you need to have a registered company or be an entrepreneur, a truck of the Euro 5 standard with an all-metal box and equipped with a tail lift. Priority is given to vehicles with a carrying capacity from 3 tonnes to 20 tonnes.

