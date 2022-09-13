Economy

09:46 13.09.2022

Nova Poshta promises to open 80% of network in Kharkiv region by Oct 1

1 min read
Nova Poshta resumes work in the de-occupied cities of Kharkiv region, in particular, it opened a branch in Chuhuyiv, co-founder of the company Volodymyr Popereshniuk said on Monday.

"In total, 170 branches were under occupation in Kharkiv region. By October 1, we will open 80% of the network, and within the next 30 days we will restore 120%," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Popereshniuk specified that the company would increase and improve the pre-war network.

"But still, we will not be able to compete in speed with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which have shown new, unexpected standards in the efficiency of expansion," the co-owner of Nova Poshta added.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that since the beginning of September, during the counteroffensive, Ukrainian troops have liberated more than 6,000 square km of temporarily occupied territories.

