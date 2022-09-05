Ukraine, European Commission agree to finance measures to reduce vulnerability, increase food security in Ukraine

Ukraine and the European Commission have signed an agreement to finance the event "Reducing vulnerability and increasing food security through support for the affected population and agricultural production in Ukraine."

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the eighth meeting of the Association Council between Ukraine and the EU on Monday.

From Ukraine, the document was signed by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna.

It is noted that according to the document, the EU agrees to provide funding, and Ukraine agrees to accept funding for such a budget support measure: "Reducing vulnerability and increasing food security through support for the affected population and agricultural production in Ukraine."

The total estimated cost of this event is EUR 500 million.

In addition, the parties signed an additional agreement (in the form of an exchange of letters) between the government and the European Commission to the agreement on financing the event "EU program to support Ukraine in an emergency situation."

It is noted that the proposed changes include changes in the distribution of the indicative budget, which must be made taking into account the reassessment of the needs of the population and the ability of the executors to implement them.

Thus, the budget component for grants will increase by EUR 122 million by reducing the components for indirect management and procurement.