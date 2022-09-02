Economy

11:18 02.09.2022

State budget deficit remains at UAH 5 bln in Aug thanks to grant aid – Finance Ministry

2 min read
State budget deficit remains at UAH 5 bln in Aug thanks to grant aid – Finance Ministry

Ukraine's state budget over eight months of 2022 posted a deficit of UAH 416.9 billion, including the general fund – UAH 418.1 billion with a planned deficit in the amount of UAH 864.2 billion for this period, such preliminary results were reported by the Ministry of Finance on Friday.

The ministry clarified that in August the state budget deficit remained at a low level – UAH 5.4 billion.

In particular, the deficit of the general fund over the past month amounted to UAH 6.4 billion, which is close to the figure of July – UAH 4.8 billion. This is lower than in previous months: UAH 134.9 billion in June, UAH 113.4 billion in May, UAH 89.7 billion in April and UAH 80.6 billion in March. In February and January, surpluses were recorded – UAH 1.1 billion and UAH 12 billion, respectively.

Such a small deficit is associated with a sharp increase in foreign grants, which, unlike loans, are classified as revenues of the state budget, and not financing its deficit.

If in June grants from the EU, the USA, other states and international organizations amounted to UAH 38.12 billion compared to UAH 15.9 billion in May, then in July they increased to UAH 80.4 billion, and in August to UAH 109.7 billion, the Ministry of Finance indicated.

According to it, taking into account this, the revenues of the general fund of the state budget in August increased to UAH 204.6 billion from UAH 169.6 billion in July, while cash expenses to UAH 212.1 billion from UAH 174.5 billion.

Tags: #deficit #state_budget

MORE ABOUT

14:39 29.12.2021
State budget deficit amounts to 1.4% of GDP in Jan-Nov – PM

State budget deficit amounts to 1.4% of GDP in Jan-Nov – PM

13:11 01.12.2021
Govt increases receipts of 2022 state budget in bill for second reading by UAH 55 bln, outlays by UAH 56 bln

Govt increases receipts of 2022 state budget in bill for second reading by UAH 55 bln, outlays by UAH 56 bln

17:31 20.10.2021
Rada passes at first reading draft state budget 2022

Rada passes at first reading draft state budget 2022

15:10 15.09.2021
Govt approves draft state budget 2022, sends it to Rada

Govt approves draft state budget 2022, sends it to Rada

17:56 01.04.2021
State budget 8% overfulfilled in March 2021 - State Treasury

State budget 8% overfulfilled in March 2021 - State Treasury

16:00 01.03.2021
State budget 2% overfulfilled in Feb 2021 – State Treasury

State budget 2% overfulfilled in Feb 2021 – State Treasury

16:42 15.02.2021
Ukraine's foreign trade deficit down by 14.4 times in 2020, to $260 mln – statistics

Ukraine's foreign trade deficit down by 14.4 times in 2020, to $260 mln – statistics

08:58 29.12.2020
State budget for 2021 provides for increase in salaries for doctors by 30% – Finance Ministry

State budget for 2021 provides for increase in salaries for doctors by 30% – Finance Ministry

12:14 19.12.2020
2021 state budget provides for increase in salaries for all doctors – Shmyhal

2021 state budget provides for increase in salaries for all doctors – Shmyhal

09:48 16.12.2020
ICU estimates underfunding of 2020 state budget deficit at near UAH 100 bln

ICU estimates underfunding of 2020 state budget deficit at near UAH 100 bln

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine in Aug receives record $4.6 bln in foreign aid, waiting for EU MFA in Sept-early Oct – Finance minister

Ukraine counts on support for start of joining OECD during its Council's Sept meeting – Shmyhal

Norway may allocate about $200 mln to Ukraine for gas purchase – media

Zelensky calls on Europe to use Ukrainian gas storage facilities

Russian companies working for energy crisis to turn into disaster – Zelensky says at energy conference in Norway

LATEST

ICRC Director General reports on risks of reducing volume of financial assistance to Ukraine in case of footdragging of war

GTSOU slightly cuts net profit in 2021 with fall in transit by one quarter – CEO

Ukraine, Poland may build cross-border oil pipeline – media

Ukraine accumulates 13 bcm of gas in UGS facilities – GTSOU head

GTSOU corporate reform implies company's transfer to Energy Ministry, creation of supervisory board, board of directors – Makogon

Some 30% Ukrainians lose jobs – poll by Work.ua

Ukraine in Aug receives record $4.6 bln in foreign aid, waiting for EU MFA in Sept-early Oct – Finance minister

EU seeks solution to provide Ukraine with EUR 8 bln MFA – European Commission

Ukraine counts on support for start of joining OECD during its Council's Sept meeting – Shmyhal

Fitch upgrades Ukrenergo, its state-guaranteed bonds to 'CC'

AD
AD
AD
AD