Economy

11:12 26.08.2022

ZNPP personnel working on connecting power units Nos. 5-6 to power grid – regulator

2 min read
ZNPP personnel working on connecting power units Nos. 5-6 to power grid – regulator

Operational staff of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which on August 25 was completely disconnected from Ukraine's power system for the first time in history, are working on connecting power units No. 5 and No. 6 to the power grid, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate reported with reference to Energoatom.

According to its post on Facebook on Friday morning, ZNPP's own needs for power supply are provided from Ukraine's power system, and there are no comments on the operation of security systems at the current time.

The regulator also reported that as a result of the shells of the occupiers hitting the overpass connecting power unit No. 2 of the plant with a special building designed for handling radioactive waste and for decontamination, the pipelines of network water and chemically desalted water passing through the overpass were damaged.

According to the inspectorate, the communication lines with the radiation monitoring sensors located in the special building and the telephone communication lines of the Zaporizhia NPP were damaged.

"Operating personnel performed cut-offs and localization of damaged sections of pipelines, an assessment of the radiation and environmental situation at the ZNPP site is provided," the message says.

As reported, on August 25, as a result of shelling by Russian troops, the last power line connecting the Zaporizhia NPP with Ukraine's power system was damaged. Two operating units – No. 5 and No. 6 – were stopped by emergency protection systems. Since the occupation, the plant switched to work in two units out of six, then worked in three units for two weeks, and recently again worked in two units.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp

MORE ABOUT

15:11 26.08.2022
One of Zaporizhia NPP power units again connected to power grid – Energoatom

One of Zaporizhia NPP power units again connected to power grid – Energoatom

09:55 26.08.2022
Zelensky: Russia puts Ukraine and Europeans in situation one step away radiation disaster

Zelensky: Russia puts Ukraine and Europeans in situation one step away radiation disaster

16:59 25.08.2022
ZNPP completely disconnected from grid for first time ever – Energoatom

ZNPP completely disconnected from grid for first time ever – Energoatom

14:58 25.08.2022
Enerhodar disconnected from power, water supply after enemy shelling – mayor

Enerhodar disconnected from power, water supply after enemy shelling – mayor

10:21 25.08.2022
UN Secretariat to support any IAEA mission through Kyiv to Zaporizhia NPP – Guterres

UN Secretariat to support any IAEA mission through Kyiv to Zaporizhia NPP – Guterres

09:22 25.08.2022
Russia must withdraw troops, equipment from Zaporizhia NPP – G7 ambassadors at meeting with Energoatom president

Russia must withdraw troops, equipment from Zaporizhia NPP – G7 ambassadors at meeting with Energoatom president

18:16 24.08.2022
Zaporizhia NPP should become object of civilian infrastructure – Guterres at meeting of UN Security Council

Zaporizhia NPP should become object of civilian infrastructure – Guterres at meeting of UN Security Council

10:36 24.08.2022
Ukraine at UN Security Council meeting proposes IAEA to place permanent mission at ZNPP

Ukraine at UN Security Council meeting proposes IAEA to place permanent mission at ZNPP

09:36 23.08.2022
Number of cruise missiles fired at Ukraine approaching 3,500 – Zelensky

Number of cruise missiles fired at Ukraine approaching 3,500 – Zelensky

11:58 22.08.2022
USA, UK, France, Germany urge avoiding hostilities near Zaporizhia NPP

USA, UK, France, Germany urge avoiding hostilities near Zaporizhia NPP

AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal: Ukraine to receive 'customs visa-free regime' this year

Kuleba urges French company TotalEnergies to stop cooperation with Russia

Chornobyl NPP resumes processing radioactive waste

State budget receives $3 bln in grant aid from USA via World Bank mechanism – Shmyhal

Ukraine to receive $3 bln grant from USA on Independence Day

LATEST

Shmyhal: Ukraine to receive 'customs visa-free regime' this year

World Bank urges Ukraine to adhere to corporate governance procedure when appointing GTSOU head

Kuleba urges French company TotalEnergies to stop cooperation with Russia

Chornobyl NPP resumes processing radioactive waste

State budget receives $3 bln in grant aid from USA via World Bank mechanism – Shmyhal

Environmental damage from Russian military aggression up to almost UAH 400 bln – Ministry of Natural Resources

City One Development considering sites for industrial parks in Khmelnytsky, Zakarpattia regions

Ukraine to receive $3 bln grant from USA on Independence Day

Ukrainian PM: Estimated losses of Ukraine from temporary occupation of Crimea about $118 bln

Some 12 largest enterprises do not work in Mykolaiv region due to war – local governor

AD
AD
AD
AD