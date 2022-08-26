ZNPP personnel working on connecting power units Nos. 5-6 to power grid – regulator

Operational staff of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which on August 25 was completely disconnected from Ukraine's power system for the first time in history, are working on connecting power units No. 5 and No. 6 to the power grid, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate reported with reference to Energoatom.

According to its post on Facebook on Friday morning, ZNPP's own needs for power supply are provided from Ukraine's power system, and there are no comments on the operation of security systems at the current time.

The regulator also reported that as a result of the shells of the occupiers hitting the overpass connecting power unit No. 2 of the plant with a special building designed for handling radioactive waste and for decontamination, the pipelines of network water and chemically desalted water passing through the overpass were damaged.

According to the inspectorate, the communication lines with the radiation monitoring sensors located in the special building and the telephone communication lines of the Zaporizhia NPP were damaged.

"Operating personnel performed cut-offs and localization of damaged sections of pipelines, an assessment of the radiation and environmental situation at the ZNPP site is provided," the message says.

As reported, on August 25, as a result of shelling by Russian troops, the last power line connecting the Zaporizhia NPP with Ukraine's power system was damaged. Two operating units – No. 5 and No. 6 – were stopped by emergency protection systems. Since the occupation, the plant switched to work in two units out of six, then worked in three units for two weeks, and recently again worked in two units.