Ukraine to receive $3 bln grant from USA on Independence Day

On Wednesday, on Independence Day, Ukraine will receive $3 billion from the United States to the state budget as a non-repayable grant, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"The funds will come through the World Bank mechanism. Grant assistance is a significant gift to our country on the Independence Day of Ukraine," he wrote on Facebook.

Marchenko thanked the American partners and the World Bank team for their strong support to Ukraine.

As reported, the minister of finance announced the receipt of more than $5 billion in foreign aid to Ukraine in August, compared with $1.7 billion in July and $4.4 billion in June.

According to him, by the end of the year, Ukraine expects to reach about $30 billion in foreign aid since the beginning of the war, from which $14 billion has already been received.

The monthly need for financing the state budget deficit during the war, according to the Ministry of Finance and the government, is about $5 billion. Part of the funds is provided by emission financing through the purchase of government bonds by the National Bank. In June, due to a lack of external assistance, the NBU increased the direct purchase of government bonds to UAH 105 billion, but in July and August it has so far provided UAH 30 billion each, within the ceiling of UAH 400 billion previously agreed with the government for the whole year.