Economy

13:55 23.08.2022

Some 12 largest enterprises do not work in Mykolaiv region due to war – local governor

1 min read
At least 12 largest enterprises of Mykolaiv region are currently not working as a result of the invasion of the Russian troops, head of Mykolaiv regional military administration Vitaliy Kim has said.

"As for business, business activity and working capital, everything is very bad: a lot of enterprises do not work, at least 12 largest ones, they do not work," he said at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media center on Tuesday.

At the same time, the head of the regional military administration noted that "due to the fact that we [in Mykolaiv region] have military units [the region is in second place in the country], the filling of the budget is still normal for us."

In addition, according to Kim, the farmers of Mykolaiv region have already harvested more than 80% of grain and are currently planning a sowing campaign.

Tags: #mykolaiv_region

