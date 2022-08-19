Economy

15:09 19.08.2022

Dovzhenko-Center building not included in White Lines project, remains state property - developer

2 min read
The Dovzhenko-Center building is not included in the project of the White Lines complex and remains the property of the state, according to the Facebook page of the complex.

"Several years ago, we came to an agreement with Dovzhenko-Center, on the basis of which we agreed with the center management a draft agreement on urban planning. We sent a proposal to conclude an agreement to the center at the end of 2020. The center, according to the procedure, sent the proposal to the Ministry of Culture for consideration. Unfortunately, the draft agreement has not yet been approved by the Ministry of Culture," the report says.

According to A Development, the contract provided for the participation of the construction company in the restoration of the space of Dovzhenko Center in terms of reconstructing and insulating the facades, landscaping the courtyard, repairing the bomb shelter and adapting it to backup storage for films. The estimated investment is UAH 27 million, the developer notes.

"For its part, the center agreed to the addition of a metal structure over the bomb shelter, which allowed us to maintain a single visual line of the facade of the White Lines multifunctional residential complex," the company points out.

As reported, the Ukrainian State Film Agency issued an order to reorganize Dovzhenko-Center. The building of the center is located at 1 Vasylkivska Street.

The project of the White Lines residential complex provides for three 24-storey buildings with 566 apartments with a total area of 36,900 square meters, as well as a two-level shopping center with an exploitable roof and a two-storey underground parking for 685 cars.

The developer of the project is A Development, the customer and tenant of the land plot is Aneva Industry LLC.

