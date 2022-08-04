Economy

15:19 04.08.2022

Govt does not expect increase in number of subsidies because of war – minister Zholnovych

1 min read
Govt does not expect increase in number of subsidies because of war – minister Zholnovych

Social Policy Minister of Ukraine Oksana Zholnovych has said the government does not expect an increase in the number of recipients of housing subsidies due to the war.

"We have a planned subsidy budget, we increased it by UAH 3 billion compared to last year. Since May, subsidies have been assigned and paid, there are no debts, only there may be slight delays associated with the treasury," Zholnovych said in an exclusive interview with Interfax- Ukraine, answering the question, will the war affect the volume of utility subsidies.

She also said that the government is taking measures to buy a predetermined amount of gas and energy so that tariffs do not increase in winter, which will allow "not to plunge people into an even greater state of poverty, so that the payment for them does not increase much."

"Therefore, we do not expect that a very large number of people will come for subsidies compared to previous years. Approximately the same number of subsidy recipients is expected," the minister said.

Tags: #subsidies

MORE ABOUT

15:30 13.01.2021
PM INSTRUCTS TO SUPPORT USERS OF ELECTRIC HEATING BY SUBSIDIES

PM INSTRUCTS TO SUPPORT USERS OF ELECTRIC HEATING BY SUBSIDIES

11:46 19.07.2019
Zelensky's envoy in government proposes spending funds from special duties on imports of Russian diesel fuel and liquefied gas on subsidies

Zelensky's envoy in government proposes spending funds from special duties on imports of Russian diesel fuel and liquefied gas on subsidies

09:54 11.02.2019
UAH 1,500 in government payoffs on average to be paid to households as part of monetization of subsidies – Poroshenko

UAH 1,500 in government payoffs on average to be paid to households as part of monetization of subsidies – Poroshenko

15:59 09.02.2019
UAH 1,500 in government payoffs on average to be paid to households as part of monetization of subsidies — Poroshenko

UAH 1,500 in government payoffs on average to be paid to households as part of monetization of subsidies — Poroshenko

10:15 02.11.2018
Merkel calls on Ukrainian MPs not to temp people with free gas

Merkel calls on Ukrainian MPs not to temp people with free gas

17:10 29.10.2018
Seven million households eligible for subsidies – Ukrainian PM

Seven million households eligible for subsidies – Ukrainian PM

13:48 27.10.2018
UAH 55 bln envisaged in 2019 state budget for subsidies - Groysman

UAH 55 bln envisaged in 2019 state budget for subsidies - Groysman

09:33 24.10.2018
Housing services subsidies in Ukraine 76.8% down in Jan-Sept

Housing services subsidies in Ukraine 76.8% down in Jan-Sept

15:25 22.10.2018
Govt should expand program of subsidies due to increase in gas tariffs – Poroshenko

Govt should expand program of subsidies due to increase in gas tariffs – Poroshenko

14:55 26.09.2018
Govt approves three-stage monetization of subsidies from 2019

Govt approves three-stage monetization of subsidies from 2019

AD

HOT NEWS

Govt of Ukraine does not plan to raise retirement age – minister Zholnovych

DTEK to pay about $30 mln bond coupon in full in Sept – media

Real poverty line nears UAH 6,500 – minister Zholnovych

Ukrainian PM: we plan to launch mass privatization process from Sept 1

Forecast of grain and oilseeds harvest in Ukraine improved from 60 mln to 65-67 mln tonnes – PM

LATEST

Hetmantsev announces creation of state agency to implement Recovery Plan

Govt of Ukraine does not plan to raise retirement age – minister Zholnovych

DTEK to pay about $30 mln bond coupon in full in Sept – media

If war ends next year, funded pension system can be launched from 2024 – minister Zholnovych

Real poverty line nears UAH 6,500 – minister Zholnovych

Ukrainian PM: we plan to launch mass privatization process from Sept 1

Zelensky signs law launching comprehensive thermal modernization of buildings

Forecast of grain and oilseeds harvest in Ukraine improved from 60 mln to 65-67 mln tonnes – PM

Ukrainian nuclear scientists to study AP1000® technology in USA in autumn – Energoatom-Westinghouse deal

Over 300 IT companies already part of Diia.City – Ministry of Digital Transformation

AD
AD
AD
AD