Govt does not expect increase in number of subsidies because of war – minister Zholnovych

Social Policy Minister of Ukraine Oksana Zholnovych has said the government does not expect an increase in the number of recipients of housing subsidies due to the war.

"We have a planned subsidy budget, we increased it by UAH 3 billion compared to last year. Since May, subsidies have been assigned and paid, there are no debts, only there may be slight delays associated with the treasury," Zholnovych said in an exclusive interview with Interfax- Ukraine, answering the question, will the war affect the volume of utility subsidies.

She also said that the government is taking measures to buy a predetermined amount of gas and energy so that tariffs do not increase in winter, which will allow "not to plunge people into an even greater state of poverty, so that the payment for them does not increase much."

"Therefore, we do not expect that a very large number of people will come for subsidies compared to previous years. Approximately the same number of subsidy recipients is expected," the minister said.