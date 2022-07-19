Economy

12:51 19.07.2022

Ukrainian agri sector needs UAH 80-90 bln for autumn field work – UAC

2 min read
Ukrainian agri sector needs UAH 80-90 bln for autumn field work – UAC

The Ukrainian agricultural sector needs an additional UAH 80-90 billion in funding from the state to carry out autumn field work, head of the Ukrainian Agri Council (UAC) Andriy Dykun said.

According to its website, the state can provide assistance in completing the harvest and starting the autumn sowing campaign in various ways: to carry out state interventions to buy out part of the crop or to help farmers with grain storage.

"It's hard for farmers to work, especially those working near the front line. Many land plots are occupied, and artillery constantly fires at the adjacent territories, so the work stops. In the areas which the occupiers left, many agrarians did not sow due to the fact that mined fields remained, machinery and equipment were lost. The scale of damage to the agricultural sector is large and has not yet been calculated," Dykun said.

He also recalled the blocking of Ukrainian seaports by Russian troops, as a result of which about 20 million tonnes of last year's crop is stored in warehouses instead of being exported. This creates a number of problems for the agro-industrial complex: farmers do not have money, because the harvest is not sold, there is no funding for a full-fledged harvesting, payment of wages and the ability to serve the farm.

"For the normal operation of the agricultural sector, stability and the ability to sell products are needed. The agricultural community hopes that the state will find money to support farmers. Next, we need to defeat the enemy and unblock the ports," Dykun summed up.

Tags: #ukraine #agri_sector

MORE ABOUT

11:28 16.07.2022
Ukraine needs $9 bln for next three months to rebuild infrastructure after destructions caused by Russia – Ustenko

Ukraine needs $9 bln for next three months to rebuild infrastructure after destructions caused by Russia – Ustenko

17:51 15.07.2022
Ukraine accumulates 11.3 bcm of gas in UGS facilities, 1.5 mln tonnes of coal – PM

Ukraine accumulates 11.3 bcm of gas in UGS facilities, 1.5 mln tonnes of coal – PM

16:28 15.07.2022
USA plans to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-15 and F-16 – Yermak

USA plans to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-15 and F-16 – Yermak

15:28 15.07.2022
Ukraine's recovery plan presented at meeting of Presidium of Congress of Local, Regional Authorities

Ukraine's recovery plan presented at meeting of Presidium of Congress of Local, Regional Authorities

15:22 15.07.2022
Germany hands over 80 pickups to Ukraine for UAF needs – embassy

Germany hands over 80 pickups to Ukraine for UAF needs – embassy

18:18 13.07.2022
Ukraine's leadership does very good job so that war against Ukraine on radars not to be forgotten – Maasikas

Ukraine's leadership does very good job so that war against Ukraine on radars not to be forgotten – Maasikas

10:17 13.07.2022
There is a hard way ahead, but success of Ukraine is also ahead – Zelensky

There is a hard way ahead, but success of Ukraine is also ahead – Zelensky

18:23 12.07.2022
Finnish fast food chain Hesburger reopens restaurants in Ukraine

Finnish fast food chain Hesburger reopens restaurants in Ukraine

15:29 12.07.2022
Ukraine to be presented at Expo Real for first time this year

Ukraine to be presented at Expo Real for first time this year

13:25 12.07.2022
Lithuanian govt approves allocation of EUR 10 mln for restoration of Ukraine

Lithuanian govt approves allocation of EUR 10 mln for restoration of Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's GTS provided capacities for transit to Europe during any stops of Nord Stream - GTSOU

ProZorro expects first pilot purchases with World Bank in autumn – CEO of company

Ukraine, if possible, to convert anthracite CHPPs to light coal – minister

Ukraine needs $9 bln for next three months to rebuild infrastructure after destructions caused by Russia – Ustenko

Finance Ministry calls on G20 countries to tighten sanctions against Russia

LATEST

Ukraine's GTS provided capacities for transit to Europe during any stops of Nord Stream - GTSOU

Ukraine should use historic chance to build new European country - Akhmetov

Naftogaz finalizing appeal to arbitration against Gazprom for reducing transit - Vitrenko

Priority in post-war public procurement will be speed instead of economy - ProZorro CEO

ProZorro+ platform will change focus and become humanitarian project - CEO

ProZorro expects first pilot purchases with World Bank in autumn – CEO of company

Ukraine, if possible, to convert anthracite CHPPs to light coal – minister

Energy Ministry working on issue of creating single state electricity trader - minister

In 2 weeks, customers announce 8,000 tenders, 600 of them get winners – CEO of SOE ProZorro

SPF to initiate continued incentives for rent payments on state property in some regions – SPF acting head

AD
AD
AD
AD