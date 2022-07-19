Ukrainian agri sector needs UAH 80-90 bln for autumn field work – UAC

The Ukrainian agricultural sector needs an additional UAH 80-90 billion in funding from the state to carry out autumn field work, head of the Ukrainian Agri Council (UAC) Andriy Dykun said.

According to its website, the state can provide assistance in completing the harvest and starting the autumn sowing campaign in various ways: to carry out state interventions to buy out part of the crop or to help farmers with grain storage.

"It's hard for farmers to work, especially those working near the front line. Many land plots are occupied, and artillery constantly fires at the adjacent territories, so the work stops. In the areas which the occupiers left, many agrarians did not sow due to the fact that mined fields remained, machinery and equipment were lost. The scale of damage to the agricultural sector is large and has not yet been calculated," Dykun said.

He also recalled the blocking of Ukrainian seaports by Russian troops, as a result of which about 20 million tonnes of last year's crop is stored in warehouses instead of being exported. This creates a number of problems for the agro-industrial complex: farmers do not have money, because the harvest is not sold, there is no funding for a full-fledged harvesting, payment of wages and the ability to serve the farm.

"For the normal operation of the agricultural sector, stability and the ability to sell products are needed. The agricultural community hopes that the state will find money to support farmers. Next, we need to defeat the enemy and unblock the ports," Dykun summed up.