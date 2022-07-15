Ukraine accumulates 11.3 bcm of gas in UGS facilities, 1.5 mln tonnes of coal – PM

As of mid-July, Ukraine has accumulated 11.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas in its underground gas storage (UGS) facilities, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said during a government meeting on Friday.

The prime minister recalled that NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy was tasked with accumulating 19 billion cubic meters in Ukraine's UGS facilities by the start of the 2022/2023 heating season.

According to him, coal reserves in the warehouses of Ukrainian power plants as of mid-July amount to 1.5 million tonnes, "we continue to increase our own production. We are forming agreements with partner countries so that our reserves will be more than 2 million tonnes by the beginning of the heating season," Shmyhal said.

The head of government recalled the allocated UAH 300 million for the repairs of combined heat and power plants damaged by the invaders in Chernihiv, Kremenchuk and Okhtyrka. In addition, at present, on average, one third of the work has been completed to prepare heat supply facilities, housing stock and social facilities for the heating season. Repairs of boiler houses and power lines continue.