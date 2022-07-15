Economy

10:32 15.07.2022

Canada imposes additional restrictions on Russia's oil, gas, chemical, manufacturing industries

1 min read
The Canadian Foreign Ministry has announced additional restrictions on Russia in connection with its special military operation in Ukraine.

"On July 14, 2022, Canada further amended the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations to prohibit the provision of two manufacturing services to the Russian oil, gas, chemical and manufacturing industries," a document published on the ministry website said.

According to the document, Canada targeted the manufacturing sector by adding eight new industries to Schedule 8.

The ministry noted that any party in Canada and any Canadian citizen outside of Canada is prohibited from providing a number of services to Russia or any party in Russia, including services incidental to manufacturing of metal products; computer, electronic and optical products; electrical equipment; motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers; transport equipment, ground transport and pipelines.

Tags: #restrictions

