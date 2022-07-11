Sales of construction materials during war down, food products, sportswear, children's goods up – Epicenter

The dynamics of sales in the Epicenter retail chain decreased by 30% as a whole in the first month of the war compared to last year, however, a number of product categories showed growth, in particular food, sportswear and footwear, as well as children's goods, the company's press service said.

"The sale of goods for construction, renovation and home improvement suffered the most from the war. For example, in the first month of the war, sales of ceramic tiles and other floor coverings decreased by 66%, furniture – by 57%, and construction materials – by 47%," a press release says.

At the same time, the category of construction materials began to recover: in May, the rate of decline in sales decreased to 15-20%.

According to Epicenter, the volume of food sales in March-April increased by 2.5 times compared to the same period last year, while the greatest demand was for goods with a long shelf life: canned food, flour, sunflower oil, sugar and dried fruits. Popular items also include dried mango, chocolate bars and alcohol.

Positive dynamics of sales was also demonstrated at the beginning of the war by sportswear and footwear, children's goods – at the expense of goods for babies (baby food, hygiene products). In April, sales of textiles, dishes, stationery also increased, which is explained by the needs of internally displaced persons, according to the chain.

According to the company, the demand for tactical goods necessary for the army is gradually decreasing with the improvement of the supply to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, sales of electronic and home appliances increased in May. The demand for electric scooters and other electric vehicles has also grown, due to the shortage and rising cost of fuel at Ukrainian gas stations.

As noted by Epicenter, currently there is a trend towards cost savings – buyers refuse to purchase expensive goods and more often buy essential products. In addition, the company states the geographical redistribution of consumption associated with the internal migration of the population to the western regions of the country.

"In order to avoid a shortage of certain categories of goods, we actively worked on diversifying supply channels. This allowed us to quickly fill the shelves of shopping centers and ensure the stability of the chain," the press release cited Dmytro Tanko, acting director of retail trade at Epicenter K.

As reported, the total turnover of the Epicenter chain increased by 18% in April 2022 compared to March, but fell by almost a quarter compared to the same period last year.