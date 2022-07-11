Economy

13:49 11.07.2022

Sales of construction materials during war down, food products, sportswear, children's goods up – Epicenter

3 min read
Sales of construction materials during war down, food products, sportswear, children's goods up – Epicenter

The dynamics of sales in the Epicenter retail chain decreased by 30% as a whole in the first month of the war compared to last year, however, a number of product categories showed growth, in particular food, sportswear and footwear, as well as children's goods, the company's press service said.

"The sale of goods for construction, renovation and home improvement suffered the most from the war. For example, in the first month of the war, sales of ceramic tiles and other floor coverings decreased by 66%, furniture – by 57%, and construction materials – by 47%," a press release says.

At the same time, the category of construction materials began to recover: in May, the rate of decline in sales decreased to 15-20%.

According to Epicenter, the volume of food sales in March-April increased by 2.5 times compared to the same period last year, while the greatest demand was for goods with a long shelf life: canned food, flour, sunflower oil, sugar and dried fruits. Popular items also include dried mango, chocolate bars and alcohol.

Positive dynamics of sales was also demonstrated at the beginning of the war by sportswear and footwear, children's goods – at the expense of goods for babies (baby food, hygiene products). In April, sales of textiles, dishes, stationery also increased, which is explained by the needs of internally displaced persons, according to the chain.

According to the company, the demand for tactical goods necessary for the army is gradually decreasing with the improvement of the supply to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, sales of electronic and home appliances increased in May. The demand for electric scooters and other electric vehicles has also grown, due to the shortage and rising cost of fuel at Ukrainian gas stations.

As noted by Epicenter, currently there is a trend towards cost savings – buyers refuse to purchase expensive goods and more often buy essential products. In addition, the company states the geographical redistribution of consumption associated with the internal migration of the population to the western regions of the country.

"In order to avoid a shortage of certain categories of goods, we actively worked on diversifying supply channels. This allowed us to quickly fill the shelves of shopping centers and ensure the stability of the chain," the press release cited Dmytro Tanko, acting director of retail trade at Epicenter K.

As reported, the total turnover of the Epicenter chain increased by 18% in April 2022 compared to March, but fell by almost a quarter compared to the same period last year.

Tags: #sales #epicenter

MORE ABOUT

14:37 10.06.2022
Epicenter Agro mulling construction of cereal packaging line

Epicenter Agro mulling construction of cereal packaging line

12:39 20.05.2022
Epicenter withdraws Veneto Group war products from sale pending investigation

Epicenter withdraws Veneto Group war products from sale pending investigation

10:24 13.05.2022
Epicenter intends to restore destroyed trade centers in Chernihiv, Mariupol and Bucha

Epicenter intends to restore destroyed trade centers in Chernihiv, Mariupol and Bucha

12:52 17.03.2022
American Qualcomm stops sales of products to Russian companies

American Qualcomm stops sales of products to Russian companies

18:19 04.03.2022
Microsoft suspends new sales in Russia

Microsoft suspends new sales in Russia

16:43 04.03.2022
Microsoft suspends new sales in Russia

Microsoft suspends new sales in Russia

13:08 18.01.2022
Epicenter K raises $120 mln loan from EIB for agricultural activities

Epicenter K raises $120 mln loan from EIB for agricultural activities

12:09 09.09.2021
Epicenter opens, renovates nine shopping centers in 2021 – dpty director general Honcharov

Epicenter opens, renovates nine shopping centers in 2021 – dpty director general Honcharov

18:30 01.04.2021
Sales of new passenger cars in Ukraine 4% up in Q1

Sales of new passenger cars in Ukraine 4% up in Q1

16:05 26.02.2021
Epicenter K plans to invest $2 bln in all group sectors in two years

Epicenter K plans to invest $2 bln in all group sectors in two years

AD

HOT NEWS

Akhmetov hands media business over to government – statement

Ukraine to receive $1.7 bln grant from IBRD Single-Donor Trust Fund – PM

Govt decides to freeze any increase in tariffs within govt's responsibility - Shmyhal

European Parliament supports EC's proposal to provide EUR 1 bln first tranche of new macro-financial aid for Ukraine

Over 3,400 enterprises in Luhansk region stop working – local governor

LATEST

Akhmetov hands media business over to government – statement

Harvesting of early grains began in Kharkiv region

Ukraine to receive $1.7 bln grant from IBRD Single-Donor Trust Fund – PM

Zelensky to Slovenian parliament: Ukrainian electricity, food exports could mitigate crisis in Europe

GTSOU head calls on Canada and Germany to adhere to sanctions, refuse transfer of turbine for Nord Stream 1

Romania can now supply gas to Moldova and Ukraine – PM

Govt decides to freeze any increase in tariffs within govt's responsibility - Shmyhal

European Parliament supports EC's proposal to provide EUR 1 bln first tranche of new macro-financial aid for Ukraine

Over 3,400 enterprises in Luhansk region stop working – local governor

NEURC intends to cut norms for molar oxygen fraction in natural gas to develop Ukraine's biomethane market

AD
AD
AD
AD