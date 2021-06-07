Ukraine will chair International Grains Council for first time in 2021-2022

For the first time in history, Ukraine will chair the International Grains Council in 2021-2022, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"I congratulate Taras Kachka on his election as chairman of the International Grains Council for 2021-2022. Ukraine will chair this influential international organization for the first time in history. This is the embodiment of the leadership ambitions of our state, which confirms its status as a guarantor of food security for the world," Kuleba said on Twitter.