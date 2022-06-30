Economy

09:09 30.06.2022

Ukraine receives from U.S. $1.3 bln grant under state budget financing package of $7.5 bln – Shmyhal

1 min read
Ukraine received from the United States a $1.3 billion grant under the state budget financing package of $7.5 billion, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal had said.

"Grateful to U.S. President Joe Biden for unprecedented support. Sanctions, weapons and funds are all approaching Ukraine's victory. Received a grant of $1.3 billion under the state budget financing package of $7.5 billion. We thank the World Bank and [President of the World Bank] David Malpass for quick decisions and funding mechanism!" he said on Twitter on June 29.

