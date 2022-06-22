Hetmantsev denies possibility of introducing extra 10% import duty

Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev denies a possibility of imposing an additional 10% import duty on non-critical imports, while the abolition of a list of critical imports of services is still being discussed, he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"During the meetings, the Ministry of Economy even supported an NBU proposal on a 10% duty on all goods, except for critical imports, but then this proposal was not supported during the discussion by the Prime Minister. Therefore, we will not support the proposal of a 10% duty on non-critical imports," the head of the committee said.

According to him, Ukraine is ready to abandon the list of critical imports.

"This foreign exchange restriction will be lifted. Foreign exchange settlements will be allowed for all goods, and the exchange rate will subsequently become floating," Danylo Hetmantsev said.

As for the abolition of the list of critical imports of services, this issue is still being discussed, the parliamentarian added.

"We are still discussing services," he said.