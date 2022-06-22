Economy

16:27 22.06.2022

Hetmantsev denies possibility of introducing extra 10% import duty

1 min read
Hetmantsev denies possibility of introducing extra 10% import duty

Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev denies a possibility of imposing an additional 10% import duty on non-critical imports, while the abolition of a list of critical imports of services is still being discussed, he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"During the meetings, the Ministry of Economy even supported an NBU proposal on a 10% duty on all goods, except for critical imports, but then this proposal was not supported during the discussion by the Prime Minister. Therefore, we will not support the proposal of a 10% duty on non-critical imports," the head of the committee said.

According to him, Ukraine is ready to abandon the list of critical imports.

"This foreign exchange restriction will be lifted. Foreign exchange settlements will be allowed for all goods, and the exchange rate will subsequently become floating," Danylo Hetmantsev said.

As for the abolition of the list of critical imports of services, this issue is still being discussed, the parliamentarian added.

"We are still discussing services," he said.

Tags: #import #duty

MORE ABOUT

16:59 12.04.2022
Europlant resumes import of seed potatoes to Ukraine, delivers 22 tonnes – association

Europlant resumes import of seed potatoes to Ukraine, delivers 22 tonnes – association

12:57 15.03.2022
Govt again expands critical imports, including yogurt, mineral water, tobacco, salt, doors, windows, cotton wool, mirrors, silver, metal goods

Govt again expands critical imports, including yogurt, mineral water, tobacco, salt, doors, windows, cotton wool, mirrors, silver, metal goods

21:30 11.03.2022
Biden's order to ban import of Russian good into USA includes all alcoholic beverages

Biden's order to ban import of Russian good into USA includes all alcoholic beverages

19:27 11.03.2022
EU to ban imports of steel products from Russia worth 'billions of export revenues' – European Commission

EU to ban imports of steel products from Russia worth 'billions of export revenues' – European Commission

14:20 10.03.2022
Govt repeatedly expands list of critical imports, including transportation, Internet, barley, fertilizers, agricultural machinery, pistols, sports weapons

Govt repeatedly expands list of critical imports, including transportation, Internet, barley, fertilizers, agricultural machinery, pistols, sports weapons

10:52 10.03.2022
Ukrainian govt authorizes SBU to import defense-related goods, items containing state secrets until February 1, 2027

Ukrainian govt authorizes SBU to import defense-related goods, items containing state secrets until February 1, 2027

11:04 09.03.2022
Ukraine should allow import, sale of fuel of Euro-4 quality for period of military aggression of Russia - opinion

Ukraine should allow import, sale of fuel of Euro-4 quality for period of military aggression of Russia - opinion

08:52 07.03.2022
Govt again expands list of critical imports, including seeds, power banks, thermal imagers, Wi-Fi from Starlink

Govt again expands list of critical imports, including seeds, power banks, thermal imagers, Wi-Fi from Starlink

20:58 06.03.2022
Ukraine introduces licensing of exports of wheat, corn, poultry, chicken eggs, sunflower oil – resolution

Ukraine introduces licensing of exports of wheat, corn, poultry, chicken eggs, sunflower oil – resolution

12:41 03.03.2022
Import of Russian gas through LNG terminal in Klaipeda stopped – Ministry of Energy of Lithuania

Import of Russian gas through LNG terminal in Klaipeda stopped – Ministry of Energy of Lithuania

AD

HOT NEWS

NBU estimates Ukraine's losses from destroyed housing, business, infrastructure due to Russian aggression at 50% of 2021 GDP

Total amount of declared, provided financial assistance to Ukraine since start of war reaches $30 bln – NBU

Govt provides UAH 16 bln from reserve fund of state budget to Ministry of Economy for grants for business

Dominant position of Firtash's group on Ukraine's gas market ends, Naftogaz has 97.6% household consumers, 61% regional gas companies – Naftogaz head

Naftogaz to appeal to intl arbitration against Gazprom in July over reducing transit – Vitrenko

LATEST

Mechanism to compensate business loans for war-destroyed assets may work, but later – Hetmantsev

SBU stopped illegal mining of andesite by the company of Russian sub-sanctioned oligarch Deripaska

NBU estimates Ukraine's losses from destroyed housing, business, infrastructure due to Russian aggression at 50% of 2021 GDP

Total amount of declared, provided financial assistance to Ukraine since start of war reaches $30 bln – NBU

Govt provides UAH 16 bln from reserve fund of state budget to Ministry of Economy for grants for business

Metinvest warns consumers against buying Ukrainian metal stolen by Russians

Naftogaz Ukrainy expects to start importing LNG in Q4 2022 – Vitrenko

Dominant position of Firtash's group on Ukraine's gas market ends, Naftogaz has 97.6% household consumers, 61% regional gas companies – Naftogaz head

Naftogaz to appeal to intl arbitration against Gazprom in July over reducing transit – Vitrenko

NBU expects banks to lose at least 20% of loan portfolio due to war, but half will keep operating profit

AD
AD
AD
AD