Govt provides UAH 16 bln from reserve fund of state budget to Ministry of Economy for grants for business

The Cabinet of Ministers has provided UAH 16 billion from the state budget reserve fund to the Ministry of Economy for a new budget program on providing grants for starting a business, Taras Melnychuk, government representative in the Verkhovna Rada, has said.

The government made the decision at a meeting on Tuesday, he said on his Telegram channel.

The program will include grants and micro-grants in the form of state aid, he said.

"The government is starting to implement a new major project of non-refundable grant support for new businesses. Today, we approved three grant funding programs and three more programs will be approved in the near future," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on his Telegram on Tuesday.

An important focus of all these programs is the creation of new jobs and the possibility of online formation of an application for a grant, he said.

"Therefore, we have combined all these programs under the common name e-Robota, the head of government added.