NBU expects banks to lose at least 20% of loan portfolio due to war, but half will keep operating profit

Banks will lose at least 20% of their loan portfolio due to the war, but more than half of the top 20 banks will retain their operating profit, Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Serhiy Nikolaychuk said.

"According to our estimates, banks will lose more than 20% of their loan portfolio due to the war and the economic crisis. Of course, this will affect the adequacy of banks' capital... At the same time, despite the losses of capital by banks that we expect due to the realization of credit risk … we expect more than half of the top 20 banks to remain operationally profitable," he said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

According to him, this will give banks the opportunity to independently restore capital after passing through the deep stage of the crisis.

He noted that the NBU expects the government to expand state lending programs.