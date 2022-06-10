Ukraine provided with plant protection products for field work by 78% – Agrarian Policy Ministry

The average level of provision of agricultural enterprises with plant protection products in Ukraine is 78% as of June 9, 2022, an increase of 3 p.p. compared to May 23.

In total, 24,900 tonnes of plant protection products are available in the country with a total need of 32,000 tonnes, according to a presentation on the website of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food on Friday.

According to the ministry, Vinnytsia region is fully provided with plant protection products, Poltava and Khmelnytsky (99% each), Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr (98% each), Odesa (97%), Kirovohrad (96%) and Volyn (94%) regions are close to this indicator.

Chernihiv (92%), Cherkasy and Zakarpattia (88%), Lviv (86%), Sumy (85%), Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi (80%) regions are almost provided with plant protection products.

The lowest degree of provision with plant protection products is observed in Kharkiv (21%), Zaporizhia (24%), Donetsk (28% each), Rivne (32%) and Kherson (37%) and Mykolaiv regions (51%).

As reported, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy in March 2022 estimated the overall level of provision of plant protection products in the country at 84%, and in May at 75%.