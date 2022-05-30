Economy

16:08 30.05.2022

A-95 director predicts decline in fuel prices with gradual filling of market

2 min read
The current price of gasoline at UAH 52-55/liter and diesel fuel at UAH 58-60/liter is the equilibrium point for the market, but with the gradual arrival of new volumes of oil products, the price for them will decrease, director of the A-95 consulting group Serhiy Kuyun believes.

"With prices of UAH 52-55/liter for gasoline and UAH 58-60/liter for diesel fuel, as I see it, the market feels normal, queues are decreasing. To some extent, the market has found a balance point, and then it will begin to fill with new batches, and this should lead to lower prices," he said at a briefing at the Media Center in Kyiv on Monday.

At the same time, Kuyun noted that the price of fuel at UAH 40-45 per liter, which was determined during state regulation, was fair for a stable, secure market, "which we do not have today."

"Accordingly, we need to reduce consumption, bring down the hype," the expert said.

As reported, according to the data of the A-95 group, the average retail prices for gasoline and diesel fuel in Ukraine increased by 22-30% from May 16 to May 23, in particular, average retail prices for A-95 gasoline – by UAH 10.72/liter, to UAH 50.84/liter, premium A-95 – by UAH 9.85/liter, to UAH 51.51/liter.

In addition, retail prices for diesel fuel increased by UAH 13.24/liter, to UAH 56.49/liter, and for liquefied gas, by UAH 4.14/liter, to UAH 39.24/liter.

By resolution No. 594 of May 17, 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers suspended the state regulation of fuel prices introduced a year ago due to quarantine, expecting that gasoline prices would not exceed UAH 52/liter, and diesel fuel – UAH 58/liter.

